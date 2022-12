The Copenhagen Cruise Port , officially known as Copenhagen Malmö Port, welcomes more than 875,000 cruisers each year. You don’t have to stray far from the Port of Copenhagen to soak in the unique Danish culture. Stroll through Nyhavn to view the city’s vibrant waterfront area, snack on Danish sweets and admire the gorgeous canal and vibrant houses.

