There is no terminal building at Langelinie Pier, but the quay offers a small visitor information center, shops, cafes, ATMs and currency exchange. Nordre Tolbod is another small quay that has no terminal building.

Ocean Quay (Oceankaj) is the largest cruise ship docking area and hosts three separate terminals for cruise ships: Oceankaj Terminal 1, Oceankaj Terminal 2 and Oceankaj Terminal 2.

Turn left onto Sundkrogsgade. Continue straight and then turn right onto Baltikavej.

Turn right onto Sundkrogsgade. Continue straight and then turn right onto Baltikavej.

If you’re planning to take your car, below are directions for the Port of Copenhagen:

There is no long-term parking available at Langelinie or Nordre Tolbod. Short-term parking near Langelinie Pier is available at Parking Indiakaj .

Multi-day parking is available for cruises leaving Ocean Quay cruise terminal. At Oceanvej 15, cruisers can park all vehicle types, including campers and RVs. Check-in and check-out for the parking lot are available between noon and late evening. Major credit cards such as Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Maestro are accepted.

Getting from the Copenhagen Airport to the Copenhagen Cruise Port

Public Transit from Copenhagen Airport to the Copenhagen Cruise Port (Oceankaj Terminals)

Cruisers are in luck with Copenhagen's extensive public transportation system. From the Copenhagen Airport, take metro line two (the yellow line) to stop Kongs Nytowrv. Switch to metro line four (the blue line) and get off at stop Orientkaj. Transfer to bus 164, and it will take you to Oceankaj Terminal.

It will take around 45 minutes to reach the terminal from the airport. Note that you need a three-zone ticket for this trip on public transportation.

Copenhagen Airport Taxi Service to the Copenhagen Cruise Port

Taxis are available 24 hours a day at taxi stands located at Terminal 2 and Terminal 3. You can pre-book a taxi from Copenhagen Airport's official taxi stand or wait in line at the taxi stand upon arrival. A green “FRI” sign in the front window indicates when a taxi is available.

Traffic can be an issue between the airport and the cruise port in Copenhagen. The total drive time can be between 25 and 55 minutes, depending on traffic. Inform your taxi driver in advance if you would like to pay by credit card.