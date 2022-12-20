The cultural immersion on a Kontiki Expedition cruise is truly authentic – and this is not just a buzzword. This cruise is not only full-on fun, but also a learning experience, an adventure incorporating ancient tradition and modern luxury, connecting guests with the natural surroundings and local communities of the coast of Manabí province. Here's what it's all about.

Taking its name from Kon-Tiki Viracocha, the god of creation in Incan mythology, Kontiki Expeditions is a relatively new yacht cruise line based in Ecuador. On a five-night boutique sea expedition on MS Wayra embarking in the city of Manta, I sailed along the Pacific coast, making stops at wildlife refuges, marine park reserves, Indigenous villages and secluded beaches – enjoying all the pampering amenities a “neo luxury” yacht can supply along the way.

MS Wayra accommodates only 18 guests with an almost 1:1 staff-to-guest ratio, so the service proves spectacular, and the public spaces never feel cramped like some small vessels. The crew is mindful and intuitive, and the housekeeping staff is practically ghost-like, with the rooms refreshed several times a day. Other things that just "appear" include hot chocolate after we come out of the sea and hot canapes when we relax in the hot tub on the top deck. A member of the security staff is on hand throughout each shore excursion.

The agenda feels nomadic, expedition-like on MS Wayra, as we make wet and dry landings in fishing villages and national parkland, anchoring in places no other luxury yachts have visited before. This lends a feeling of exclusivity that lasts throughout the week. There is no pressure to keep to a schedule, so the on-shore exploits are more relaxed.

The Eco-adventure Rivals the Galapagos, On a Smaller Scale

Kontiki Expeditions and MS Wayra typically make five-to eight-day sailings, leaving from Manta in Ecuador. The itinerary takes you through five provinces along Ecuador's coast, diving deep into local culture (and offering plenty of water and other sports along the way).

On Isla de la Plata, part of Machalilla National Park, we take a three-mile hike, some of it quite steep. This "Little Galapagos" is a seabird nesting ground, a favorite of the region’s famous blue-footed boobies. A local guide points out parenting traits – the males watch over the eggs and fledglings, while the females head to the sea for food – and characterizing the comical behavior of these beautiful birds. On the plateau of the island, we come across Nazca boobies, mostly white, with green feet. Ten tour companies and three dive companies visit Isla de la Plata, but right now, we have the whole place to ourselves – another small ship perk.

Off the coast of Islote El Pelado, we splash into the water for a brilliant snorkel among the damselfish, sergeant majors and Cortez rainbow wrasses – with an eye on the nearby sea lions that are also enjoying the water. Everyone needs a good cooling off, it seems. A spotted eagle ray becomes the star of our highlight reel.