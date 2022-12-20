Read on for our breakdown of the Tarragona cruise port, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from the Tarragona cruise port and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from the Tarragona cruise port.
Tarragona Cruise Port Welcome Center
Moll de la Costa, 5-7,
43 004 Tarragona, Spain
Tarragona’s cruise port has one terminal with a welcome center for embarkation and disembarkation for cruise ships at Balears Wharf and Llevant Breakwater Wharf. Cruisers arrive and depart from the Tarragona Cruise Port Welcome Center.
A shuttle bus located in the outdoor car park at Moll de Costa 7 (right next to the Tarragona Cruise Port Welcome Center) will transfer you to and from the ship from the cruise port’s welcome center. You can also arrive at the cruise ship by taxi if you choose. The trip between the welcome center and the waterfront takes 10 minutes.
The following cruise lines call on the Tarragona cruise port: MSC Cruises, Costa Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Oceania Cruises.
If you’re planning to take your car, below are directions to the Tarragona cruise port:
From Reus Airport (Via C-14)
From the airport, take C-14 towards Tarragona. Take Exit T-11 toward Tarragona/Camp Tarragona. Continue straight on T-11, and take the second exit at the roundabout onto Av. de Ramón y Cajal. Turn right onto Pg. de la Independencia, left onto C. de Torris Jordi and right onto C/ de Pere Martell. The Tarragona Cruise Port Welcome Center will be on your left.
From Barcelona (Via C-32 and AP-7)
From C-32, take the left exit to AP-7. Continue straight and then take Exit 33 towards A-27/N240. Follow signs for N-240/Tarragona Center. Turn right onto Av. de l’Argentina. Continue straight through the roundabouts and turn right onto C/ de Pere Martell. The Welcome Center will be on your left.
The closest parking lot to the cruise port is Marina Port Tarraco. The marina is a spot that offers berths for superyachts and 24/7 surveillance. Prices are high at this parking lot, so we recommend checking prices before parking.
Parking La Pedrera is a more affordable parking option. The parking garage offers car park services 24/7 and options to pay by card, cash or mobile apps (Via-T and Telpark) at this location. The parking garage includes specific handicapped spots for those with disabilities. It is a 10-minute walk from La Pedrera to the cruise port Tarragona, Spain.
The Reus Airport is roughly a 20-minute drive away from the Tarragona Cruise Port.
You can take the bus L50 to Reus (city), then transfer to a local bus that transports you from Reus to Tarragona's city center. Many local buses are available to Tarragona, and you should expect to walk between eight to 15 minutes to Port Tarragona.
Please note that no buses go directly to the Tarragona Cruise Port Welcome Center. Taking public transportation to the cruise port will take between one hour and 15 minutes to one hour and 45 minutes.
An official taxi stand is right outside the Reus Airport arrivals door. Look for a clearly labeled sign stating “Taxis” to find the official taxi stand. The taxi ride to Port Tarragona takes between 16 to 20 minutes. This is one of the most popular ways to arrive at Port Tarragona, so anticipate there being a queue.
The rideshare option BlaBlaCar is available, but most app users are heading to Barcelona.
Cruisers often travel by air to the Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport, which is about an hour drive away in Barcelona.
A combination of metro and train tickets can get you from the Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport, or the Barcelona Airport, to Tarragona’s train station.
From the Barcelona Airport, take the metro line L9s to the Collblanc stop. At Collblanc, transfer to metro line L5 and go to the Sants Estacio stop. At Sants Estacio, you’ll transfer to an IC train headed toward Murcia del Carmen and get off at the Tarragona train station. The Tarragona Cruise Port Welcome Center is an eight-minute walk.
Grabbing a taxi at Barcelona Airport is the easiest, fastest and most expensive way to get to Port Tarragona. Official taxi stands are located outside Terminal 1 and Terminal 2.
Expect to wait in line after you join the queue for a taxi. Inform your taxi driver of your destination before hopping in. You’ll want to guarantee that your driver has no issue with driving so far because many taxi drivers prefer fares that take them into Barcelona’s city center. The trip to Tarragona cruise port takes around one hour.
Fine dining, fast food and other quick bites are within walking distance of Port Tarragona. Walk towards Moll de Pescadors to enjoy some fresh seafood before boarding your ship, or just enjoy wandering around the charming European streets.
Walk north of the Tarragona Cruise Port Welcome Center to find supermarkets and other convenience stores.
The Tarragona Station is the closest train station to the Tarragona Cruise Port's welcome center. From the station, it is an eight-minute walk to the welcome center.
There is no public transportation option between the train station and the welcome center.
Cruisers should provide their own wheelchairs or reserve a wheelchair with their cruise line in advance.
There is a drop-off location in the external parking lot at the Tarragona Cruise Port Welcome Center.
There are bathrooms available in the Tarragona Cruise Port Welcome Center.
Free Wi-Fi is available at Tarragona Cruise Port Welcome Center.
Port Tarragona offers a waiting area with seating during embarkation and disembarkation at the Tarragona Cruise Port Welcome Center.
Updated December 20, 2022