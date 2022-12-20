The Tarragona cruise port is located in the historical city of Tarragona, Spain, home to rich lore and experiences, like an ancient Amphitheater along with the Praetorium and Roman Circus. From Port Tarragona, you can venture into the city that was recognized by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site in 2000. It's also about an hour drive from the beautiful city of Barcelona.

