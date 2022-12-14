But not to be forgotten is that Asia is a popular destination for North American cruisers, too. Emerging from the pandemic that saw much of the region closed off to tourism and cruises, 2023 is already shaping up to be a comeback year for Asian cruises.

There’s been a lot of talk about Asian cruising in recent years, especially focused on China as a source market. To varying degrees of success, Chinese travelers have mostly taken to cruise lines and ships embarking on regional itineraries.

Where Will 2023 Asia Cruises Depart From?

Japan has made a concerted effort to welcome cruise travelers back to its shores.

Beginning November 2022, Japan reopened to cruising following a two-and-a-half year suspension of sailing, and early 2023 itineraries are on the horizon again. In fact, Silversea Cruises is restarting its Asia cruise departures as soon as December 2022.

"“We are delighted to confirm our return to Asia from December 2022, offering guests the luxury of choice with four ships sailing in the region," said Barbara Muckermann, Chief Commercial Officer for Silversea.

"We’re grateful for the work that the Japanese authorities have done to allow for a return to cruising," said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. "Holland America Line’s guests love longer voyages to unique parts of the world, and we’ll be sailing to some incredible locations as our season in Japan and the rest of Asia begins."

Roundtrips from Yokohama, Japan (for Tokyo) are common, as are one-way itinerary routes in between, along with sailings that leave from Mumbai, India. And target ports can be found in surrounding countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

"The reopening of Japanese ports to the international cruise industry is an important and welcome development that not only vastly expands the vacation opportunities available to guests but also helps to significantly strengthen the Japanese tourism economy," added John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.