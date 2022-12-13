The Amsterdam Cruise Port welcomes cruises right in the city's beating heart. Also known as Passenger Terminal Amsterdam, the terminal has received more than 3.8 million visitors since 2000. The terminal is as revolutionary as this historically seafaring nation as the first multipurpose terminal in Europe and even serves as an events venue.
Read on for our breakdown of Amsterdam Cruise Port, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services, and more.
Passenger Terminal Amsterdam
Pete Heinkade 27
1019 BR Amsterdam
Amsterdam's port has one main terminal serving the following cruise lines: Holland America Line, TUI Cruises, P&O Cruises, Viking Cruises, Ambassador, Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Norwegian Cruise Line, Silversea Cruises, Oceania Cruises, Cunard Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Costa Cruises, Seabourn Cruise Line, Disney Cruises, Royal Caribbean and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.
Note that river cruises from Amsterdam dock at different locations up and down the canal, not at Passenger Terminal Amsterdam.
The following are dock addresses for river cruises -- check with your cruise line for the correct berth:
Ruyterkade Oost: De Ruyterkade 53, 1011AC Amsterdam
Ruyterkade West: De Ruyterkade West opposite Havengebouw, 1011AC Amsterdam; De Ruyterkade West opposite Kamer van Koophandel, 1011AC Amsterdam
Passenger Terminal Amsterdam: Piet Heinkade 21 1019BR Amsterdam; Vriesseveem 1019BR Amsterdam
Additional river cruise berths: Sumatrakade 1019, Amsterdam; Buiksloterweg 1031CC, Amsterdam; Javakade 1019RT, Amsterdam; Westerdoksdijk 1013CG, Amstedam
If you’re planning on taking your car, below are directions to Amsterdam Cruise Port.
From Schipol International Airport and The Hauge (Den Haag):
From Schipol/The Hague, follow signs for ring road A10. Take exit S112, Gooiseweg toward Wibautstraat in the direction of Weesperplein/Weesperstraat. Take a right at Meester Visserplein, Valkenburgerstraat. At the traffic lights, turn right onto Prins Hendrikkade. Turn left at Kattenburgerstraat, going past the Scheepvaartmuseum. Continue to the end of Kattenburgerstraat (beneath a railroad track) and turn left at the traffic lights onto Piet Heinkade. Then turn right at the second exit for Cruise Port Amsterdam.
From Utrecht and Amersfoort:
From Utrecht A2 and Amersfoort A1, follow signs to ring road A10 to Zaanstad to exit S116. Follow signs Amsterdam Centrum/IJ-tunnel. Drive through IJ-tunnel and turn left onto Prins Henderikkade. Take a left onto Kattenburgerstraat passing Scheepvaartmuseum. Continue to the end of Kattenburgerstraat (beneath a railroad track) and turn left at the traffic lights onto Piet Heinkade. Then turn right at the second exit for Cruise Port Amsterdam.
From Zaandam:
If you're driving from Zaandam, take exit S116 then follow the directions above for Utrecht and Amersfoort.
Parking is available underneath the terminal at Pete Heingarage. The entrance is in front of the terminal and offers 24-hour camera surveillance for vehicles. Upon exiting, you will be in front of the main entrance to the terminal. The garage is open 24 hours, seven days a week, and does not accept reservations. Credit cards are accepted.
You can make reservations at Parking IJ-oever Centrum for the cheapest parking option. Spots are limited, so book in advance to ensure affordable rates. Please note that parking here is only available for a maximum of 14 days. You can make payments with credit cards and iDeal.
Parking Centrum Oosterdok is a third option. It's a 15-minute walk to the terminal and the lot is open 24/7. You can make payments with credit cards, debit cards, and cash.
With a train located underneath the airport terminal, getting from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol to Passenger Terminal Amsterdam is a breeze. From Platform 1-2, take an NS Sprinter train towards Lelystad Centrum or Amersfoort Vathorst and get off at the third stop at Amsterdam Central Station. From Amsterdam Central Station, you can either walk 15 minutes to the Passenger Terminal Amsterdam or take tramcar 26 outside Amsterdam Central Station.
Tram instructions: Take tram 26 with the end destination Ijburg, and get off at stop Muziekgebouw Bimhuis. Walk four minutes to the Passenger Terminal Airport.
You can take a bus from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol to Passenger Terminal Amsterdam, but it takes 40 minutes longer than the train. To catch the bus, walk outside the terminal and look for buses heading to Station Sloterdijk. Get off at bus stop Plein ‘40 - ‘45 and take a bus toward Amsterdam Central. From Amsterdam Central Station, walk 15 minutes to the Amsterdam Cruise Port.
Follow airport signs to Schiphol Plaza for the designated taxi area. Taxis can drop passengers right at the entrance to the Amsterdam cruise terminal, and the trip takes only 30 minutes. All registered taxis accept credit cards. Keep in mind that taxi service is only five to 10 minutes faster than public transit.
While there are no restaurants or shops inside the Passenger Terminal Amsterdam, there are options available in other parts of the building connected to it. Simply walk out the terminal's main entrance and you’ll find fine dining, fast food, clothing stores and more up and down Pete Heinkade street.
Amsterdam Central Station is the closest train station to Amsterdam Cruise Port. From there, expect an easy 15-minute walk to the Passenger Terminal Amsterdam.
A tram car also takes three minutes and transports passengers between Amsterdam Central Station and Passenger Terminal Amsterdam. Take tramcar 26 direction Ijburg and get off at Muziekgebouw Bimhuis. Walk four minutes to the cruise port.
Passengers who need help with mobility may be dropped off by car or taxi at the main entrance to the terminal. Cars may not linger here, and porters will help with carrying luggage.
Arriving by car and want to utilize a parking garage? The Pete Heingarage offers safe facilities for the use of disabled guests.
Inside the terminal, elevators are available for wheelchair use. Speak with your travel agent for information on wheelchair assistance.
Porters are available to assist with luggage during embarkation and disembarkation.
Restrooms are available inside the Amsterdam cruise terminal on both the first and second floors on both sides of the building.
Free Wi-Fi is available at Passenger Terminal Amsterdam.
Ample seating is provided in the terminal for passengers.
Luggage lockers are available inside the terminal for up to 24 hours of use. If you’re interested in exploring the city by bike, AmsterBike is located right next to the terminal entrance for bicycle rentals.
Updated December 13, 2022