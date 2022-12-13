Read on for our breakdown of Amsterdam Cruise Port, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services, and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from Amsterdam and see what tips, tricks, and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about Amsterdam cruises.

The Amsterdam Cruise Port welcomes cruises right in the city's beating heart. Also known as Passenger Terminal Amsterdam, the terminal has received more than 3.8 million visitors since 2000. The terminal is as revolutionary as this historically seafaring nation as the first multipurpose terminal in Europe and even serves as an events venue.

The following are dock addresses for river cruises -- check with your cruise line for the correct berth:

Note that river cruises from Amsterdam dock at different locations up and down the canal, not at Passenger Terminal Amsterdam.

If you're driving from Zaandam, take exit S116 then follow the directions above for Utrecht and Amersfoort.

From Utrecht A2 and Amersfoort A1, follow signs to ring road A10 to Zaanstad to exit S116. Follow signs Amsterdam Centrum/IJ-tunnel. Drive through IJ-tunnel and turn left onto Prins Henderikkade. Take a left onto Kattenburgerstraat passing Scheepvaartmuseum. Continue to the end of Kattenburgerstraat (beneath a railroad track) and turn left at the traffic lights onto Piet Heinkade. Then turn right at the second exit for Cruise Port Amsterdam.

From Schipol/The Hague, follow signs for ring road A10. Take exit S112, Gooiseweg toward Wibautstraat in the direction of Weesperplein/Weesperstraat. Take a right at Meester Visserplein, Valkenburgerstraat. At the traffic lights, turn right onto Prins Hendrikkade. Turn left at Kattenburgerstraat, going past the Scheepvaartmuseum. Continue to the end of Kattenburgerstraat (beneath a railroad track) and turn left at the traffic lights onto Piet Heinkade. Then turn right at the second exit for Cruise Port Amsterdam.

Parking Centrum Oosterdok is a third option. It's a 15-minute walk to the terminal and the lot is open 24/7. You can make payments with credit cards, debit cards, and cash.

You can make reservations at Parking IJ-oever Centrum for the cheapest parking option. Spots are limited, so book in advance to ensure affordable rates. Please note that parking here is only available for a maximum of 14 days. You can make payments with credit cards and iDeal.

Parking is available underneath the terminal at Pete Heingarage . The entrance is in front of the terminal and offers 24-hour camera surveillance for vehicles. Upon exiting, you will be in front of the main entrance to the terminal. The garage is open 24 hours, seven days a week, and does not accept reservations. Credit cards are accepted.

Getting from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (Schiphol Airport) to Amsterdam Cruise Port

Public Transit from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol to Amsterdam Cruise Port:

With a train located underneath the airport terminal, getting from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol to Passenger Terminal Amsterdam is a breeze. From Platform 1-2, take an NS Sprinter train towards Lelystad Centrum or Amersfoort Vathorst and get off at the third stop at Amsterdam Central Station. From Amsterdam Central Station, you can either walk 15 minutes to the Passenger Terminal Amsterdam or take tramcar 26 outside Amsterdam Central Station.

Tram instructions: Take tram 26 with the end destination Ijburg, and get off at stop Muziekgebouw Bimhuis. Walk four minutes to the Passenger Terminal Airport.

You can take a bus from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol to Passenger Terminal Amsterdam, but it takes 40 minutes longer than the train. To catch the bus, walk outside the terminal and look for buses heading to Station Sloterdijk. Get off at bus stop Plein ‘40 - ‘45 and take a bus toward Amsterdam Central. From Amsterdam Central Station, walk 15 minutes to the Amsterdam Cruise Port.

Amsterdam Airport Schiphol Taxi Service to the Amsterdam Cruise Port