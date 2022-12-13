A name like 'Robotron' might suggest a long-forgotten Transformers character or an obscure 1980s science fiction movie. But on board MSC Seascape, it's the latest amusement ride at sea -- a robotic arm that spins, turns, twirls and flips passengers 174 feet above water.

Reminiscent of a high-tech carnival ride, the three-seater thrill ride is the first of its kind at sea. It also happens to be the one attraction that sets MSC Seascape apart from its nearly identical sister ship MSC Seashore.

And it's also the latest addition to an ever-expanding list of thrill rides and wacky contraptions across cruise lines that includes roller coasters, drop slides, zip lines, go-kart racetracks, water slides and surf simulators, among others.

We sailed on MSC Seascape's maiden voyage to New York City, where the vessel was officially christened as MSC's newest EVO-class ship on Dec. 7, 2022. And while the ship was docked at Manhattan Cruise Terminal's Pier 88, we came face to face with Robotron and experienced its gravity-defying thrills.