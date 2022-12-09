There's exciting news for Disney and Pixar fans: Pixar Day at Sea is coming for the first time to Disney Cruise Line as a special themed celebration aboard Disney Fantasy in early 2023. We got a preview of sorts in 2012 on Disney Wonder with one in a series of "Pixar Cruises."

Fast forward to today, and the event has evolved into a whole new series of specially-designed themed sailings that celebrate all things Pixar.