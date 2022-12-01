How Safe Are Expedition Cruises to Antarctica?

In recent years, expedition cruises to Antarctica have quadrupled in popularity. In 2019, Antarctica welcomed 55,000 tourists (not solely cruise passengers); this year it is double that, according to figures from Silversea. And the rewards for making the journey south are adorned with breathtaking wildlife, amazing scenery, and no small number of bragging rights.

But as more cruise lines carry more passengers south, how safe are Antarctic cruises? Far from being a calm voyage to the Caribbean, a cruise to Antarctica still carries a certain amount of personal risk -- this is a serious expedition destination, and staying safe is top of mind for ship's officers and Expedition Teams.

A decade ago, ships sailing to Antarctica took passengers who were serious explorers to the Last Continent. These were rugged ex-Russian icebreakers and veteran polar ships built like tanks. Prices were high, and comfort was basic.

Today's polar fleet is more indulgent than ever, and as more berths open up in this region, prices (though still sky-high) are beginning to put Antarctica within reach of the Average, albeit Quite Well Off, Joe.

Here's what you need to know to keep yourself safe before you plan an expedition South, to Antarctica: