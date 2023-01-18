Trends in Cruise Ship Entertainment

Part of the allure of hitting the high seas these days is the array of cruise ship entertainment options. Gone are the days of stale Broadway-style revues and second-rate lounge singers. These days, your dance card will be filled with all sorts of diversions, both night and day. Let's take a contemporary look at the most innovative entertainment afloat.

If you don't think two cruise lines presenting drag cruises is a trend, think again. There's more: QueensOverboard.com's Queens Overboard Drag Cruise sets sail annually, featuring drag queens like Heklina and Peaches Christ. The event is inclusive and welcomes anyone who wishes to explore the lifestyle.

This trend gained additional momentum when Scarlet Lady, the first ship in Virgin Voyages ' fleet, announced that drag queens will take up residence at the ship's Razzle Dazzle restaurant during a fun brunch experience.

Creative and alternative cruise ship entertainment is trending, starting with drag queens at sea. U River Cruises , the river cruise line devoted to millennials and millennials-at-heart, has planned drag queen-themed cruises, setting sail with celebrity drag queens like Phi Phi O'har, Jiggly Caliente and Darienne Lake. Throughout the voyage, passengers can attend performances, learn how to make themselves up in drag, enjoy a karaoke night and even go ashore with the queens in a ship-sponsored bar crawl.

Interactive Entertainment

For many passengers, it's not enough to passively attend a cruise ship show. Celebrity Cruises sensed that and created a way for its passengers to engage and interact with the cruise entertainment experience. Related: 6 Trends in Cruise Ship Cabin Design

Aboard Celebrity Edge, the line's newest ship, the feat is pulled off most effectively in its Eden venue, a three-deck space with a restaurant, lounge and theater space. Costumed performers, dubbed Edenists, will approach a cruiser to lure him or her into a dance or game, but there's no pressure to take part if a passengers doesn't want to. Aerialists are also part of the evening "performance."

The show is certainly new and different, and people who have a flair for the dramatic are likely to fall in love with the concept. If you go in with an open mind, you will see how Celebrity has elevated its entertainment programming in an unexpected but intriguing way.

But before there was Eden, some cruise ships already had a full complement of audience-participation games and events. What might have started out as just a simple game of trivia has escalated to full-blown game show-style events that are produced as if you're on a TV studio soundstage.

Consider Carnival's Hasbro, the Game Show. The free show, staged in the ship's theater, is offered across most vessels in the Carnival fleet. Families love it since everyone -- young or old -- can get involved.

Contestants are chosen from the audience to play onstage versions of popular Hasbro games, such as Operation, Simon, Connect Four and Yahtzee. But instead of the typical games you play at home, each of these has been updated for the theater with a special twist. Yahtzee, for example, incorporates huge bowling pins, while Connect Four is more like a basketball hoops competition. When Carnival's new Mardi Gras launches in mid-2020, it will offer similar entertainment in the form of a "Family Feud"-style game show, which will take place live on stage. Related: Hasbro, the Game Show on Carnival Cruise Line

Aboard Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas, the interactive entertainment of choice is actually an escape room. The experience is called Escape the Rubicon, and it has an outer space theme and spaceship setting.