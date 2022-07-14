If you’ve been dreaming of a Canada and New England cruise , 2022 could be the right year to embark on the voyage of your dreams. Appealing deals make this upcoming fall one of the best times for a Canada and New England cruise, with average base fares of a seven-night itinerary hovering around $581 per person ($83 per night) for an inside cabin. Intrigued? Read on to discover the best deals on Canada and New England cruises in 2022.

South of the border, calls in destinations like Portland and Bar Harbor in Maine, Newport in Rhode Island and Boston are common. While technically not in New England, New York City is also typically featured on these itineraries as a turnaround port.

Itineraries in the region tend to revolve around tried-and-true destinations that make for an enjoyable balance of enthralling nature, small-town charm and big city thrills. In Canada, ports like Quebec City , Montreal , Saguenay , Saint John and Halifax make provinces including Quebec, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia frequent cruise destinations.

The full cruise season for Canada’s Atlantic Provinces and New England runs from May to October, but the largest number of itineraries actually embark between August and October for prime foliage viewing.

Beyond the fresh seafood and charming historic towns, one widely known event makes fall an ideal time for a Canada and New England cruise: the spectacular autumn foliage.

Elsewhere, we found that Holland America and Norwegian Cruise Line had select inside cabins available for budget-friendly fares. On NCL, we even found some balcony staterooms at attractive prices.

Royal Caribbean offers some of the best deals on Canada and New England cruises in fall 2022. We found inside cabins on nine-night cruises priced well below even some budget-friendly, off-peak Caribbean cruises. And better yet, those deals also coincide with peak leaf-peeping season -- mid September into October -- in many of Royal Caribbean’s New England and Canada cruise ports, including Bar Harbor, Portland, Halifax and Saint John. Similar Princess deals

Many cruise lines, from industry giants to luxury liners, offer Canada and New England cruises -- and 2022 is no exception. Fall itineraries range from weeklong (or longer) roundtrip cruises out of New York and Boston to one-way voyages between Montreal and Quebec and the cities listed above.

Considering a Fall Road Trip? Canada and New England Cruises Can Be Cheaper

So how do fall deals for Canada and New England cruises in 2022 compare to the cost of a road trip? If you were to cover these same destinations by car, the price difference would be staggering. Take Royal Caribbean’s bargain nine-day voyages, for instance. Hotel costs over the destinations in that itinerary would cost well over $600, even if you're only staying in budget hotels.

And that doesn't include eye-watering gas prices. For instance, a round-trip cruise through New England and Canada from Bayonne to Halifax covers about 2,000 miles. Gas costs for the same distance would likely add $400 to $500 to your voyage. And if you’re renting a car, expect to pay $300 to $400 for an economy vehicle -- at a minimum (if you're renting in a major city, that price will be far higher).

And road trip expenses don’t end there: Meals would also rack up a bill that you wouldn’t necessarily have to worry about on a cruise (and remember, we're talking breakfast, lunch and dinner).