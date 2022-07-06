MSC Cruises' newest -- and biggest -- ship, MSC World Europa, launches in three months.

When it debuts, the 6,762-passenger, 205,700-gross-registered-ton ship will become the sixth-biggest ship in the world, after Royal Caribbean's five Oasis-class ships (to which it bears a striking resemblance -- more on that later).

MSC World Europa will also be MSC's first ship powered by Liquefied Natural Gas and -- so the line claims -- will have the lowest carbon footprint per passenger of any ship sailing today.

The ultra-modern design includes an inverse bow that cuts throught the water, enabling fuel efficiencies; and a fuel cell, allowing it to store energy rather than run the engines at all times.

The ship will be christened in Qatar, where it will begin life as a floating hotel for football fans visiting the Gulf city for the World Cup, before going into service in November.

We got onboard MSC World Europa, which is under construction at the French shipyard Chantiers d'Atlantique, to get a sneak peek of what to expect.