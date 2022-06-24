  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Carnival radiance main ( Photo by K. Alex Beaven)

Carnival Cruise Line Eases Restrictions for Unvaccinated Guests Going Ashore

Carnival radiance main ( Photo by K. Alex Beaven)
As of June 22, 2022, Carnival Cruise Line has updated its shore excursion policy, allowing unvaccinated guests of any age to go ashore without the condition to purchase a tour.

The update, posted on Carnival’s ‘Have Fun. Be Safe. COVID-19 Guest Protocols’ section of the website, specifies that unvaccinated guests no longer have to remain onboard if they opt not to book a shore tour.

Destinations Still Have Restrictions for Unvaccinated Visitors

The move, however, is not without restrictions. Carnival points out that not all popular cruise ports are yet allowing unvaccinated visitors to roam freely. The cruise line lists a series of ports in the Caribbean – San Juan, Bonaire, Grand Cayman, St. Kitts and Tortola - , where unvaccinated passengers 12 or older are not allowed to visit.

Carnival also calls out Grand Turk – one of the cruise line’s focus ports in the region – where unvaccinated passengers 16 or older can’t go ashore freely, and Cartagena, where unvaccinated passengers aged 18 or older are still restricted from going ashore. In all previous cases, unvaccinated guests below the respective threshold ages can go onshore provided they are accompanied by vaccinated parents or guardians.

The cruise line notes that this list is not exhaustive and its subject to change whenever destinations choose to revise their vaccination protocols.

Moreover, in order to sail with Carnival, unvaccinated guests still need to apply and receive a vaccination exemption from Carnival, which are approved on a ship-by-ship basis. Additionally, passengers must still take a pre-cruise COVID-19 test and show proof of travel insurance depending on the departure port.

Bookmark Cruise Critic's frequently updated 2022 guide to cruise line mask, vaccine and COVID-19 requirements.

Updated June 24, 2022

