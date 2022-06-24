P&O Cruises' new cruise ship, the 5,200-passenger Arvia, debuts in December 2022 with a number of new-to-the-line features that are already getting us excited to step onboard.

As the second in P&O Cruises Excel Class, Arvia cruise ship is structurally identical to sister ship Iona. Passengers can expect the same sleek SkyDome with a pool and stage featuring aerial performances, movies on SeaScreen and theatre productions; The ever-popular Keel & Cow, Sindhu, The Glass House and The Olive Grove restaurants and the chic Conservatory Mini-suite accommodation.

However, Arvia (which means "from the seashore") offers a number of unique and new-to-the-line features, from an escape room to ropes course and sumptuous swim-up pool, to whet our appetite -- less than six months ahead of its launch.

Here are nine reasons we're looking forward to getting onboard P&O Cruises Arvia.

1. P&O Cruises Arvia Deck Plan to Feature Line's First-Ever Escape Room

A first for P&O Cruises, Arvia will feature Mission Control, the first escape room for a new-build British ship, with the experience combining an escape game with multimedia simulation and a live-action story. The interactive experience will involve passengers solving a series of marine-themed puzzles on the fictional submarine Arvia II.

We're big fans of escape rooms and excited to try the two one-hour experiences (one for adults and one family-friendly) for ourselves. Groups of up to 10 will form a team of marine explorers and subaquatic detectives under the guidance of Dr. Melissa Ryan, a virtual character who will lead passengers through ocean canyons, encountering sunken cities and underwater creatures on their mission.

2. New Plant-Based & Fish Restaurant, Green & Co featuring Mizuhana

One of Arvia's 20 dining options, Green & Co featuring Mizuhana is a brand-new restaurant for P&O Cruises focusing on a plant-based and fish-led menu.

We love the modern concept of Green & Co, with a focus on vegan, vegetarian and flexitarian dishes, offering food pairings, cocktails and striking sea views. If you're a fan of sushi, plump for a seat at Mizuhana, within Green & Co., to watch chefs prepare fresh dishes at the lively counter bar.

3. 6th Street Diner Offers An All-American Eating Experience

New to Arvia (and the fleet) is 6th Street Diner, complete with a jukebox, retro-style banquette seating and a menu featuring classic American comfort food such as burgers, hot dogs, ribs and mac 'n' cheese.

Billed as a laid back venue for all the family, we’re sure this will be a popular choice on the new ship.

4. Top Deck Fun at Altitude Mini Golf & Altitude Skywalk

A staple of mega-cruise ships, a new mini-golf course will grace the top deck of Arvia, directly below Altitude Skywalk on Deck 19.

We love this new family-friendly, nine-hole course for Arvia and can't wait to compete around this cheery, tropical-themed course of water hazards, tiki huts, "hippos" and night-time illuminations.

Above the mini-course golf, Skywalk, the line’s first-ever high-ropes course, dangles an eye-popping 177-foot above the ocean.

Varying courses will offer an experience to suit all abilities.

5. Home Comforts at Roast Carvery at The Quays

A new addition to The Quays -- a multiple-venue piazza first rolled out on Iona to replicate a street-food-style setting -- Roast Carvery is set to reinvent the classic Sunday roast.

Roast Carvery will offer passengers their fix of Yorkshire puddings with all the trimmings -- in a wrap! We’re as intrigued as we are excited by this new dining offering onboard.

6. Arvia's Chic New Swim-Up Bar Looks Sublime

In an extra bid to maximise the ship's outside space, P&O Cruises has added a gorgeous swim-up bar, forming part of an infinity pool with uninterrupted wake views at the aft of Deck 16. Picture this: You're sipping on your favourite sundowner as you cool off in the infinity pool, while the sky is ablaze with shades of orange and you’re sailing the azure waters of the Caribbean or Canary Islands. Sounds pretty perfect, right?

7. Delicious Craft Cocktails at Arvia's Amber Lounge

One of the new-to-the-line bars debuting on Arvia is Amber Lounge within the dramatic Grand Atrium. While we haven't had a glimpse of the menu just yet, we're excited to sip on Amber Lounge's crafted cocktails while we gaze out at the ocean with what promises to be wide-open views.

8. Arvia's Grand Atrium Will Feature Vast Ocean Views

Arvia's stunning, three-storey Grand Atrium will feature vast ocean views, becoming the heart of the ship’s entertainment offering. Look out for spectacular aerial performers descending through the triple-height space and a striking installation of metal champagne-coloured ribbons, framing the staircase. Passengers will get a full programme of entertainment, including 'local buskers', pop-up talks, magicians and performers.

Spanning three decks, each level of the Grand Atrium will offer guests a place to dine, socialise and relax, cleverly balancing larger sociable areas with more intimate spaces.

9. Sailing the Caribbean? Look for a Special Blend of Rum Created Just for Arvia

If you enjoy sipping on silky-smooth blends of rum, look out for Jersey-based British brand The Tidal Rum on Arvia’s Caribbean sailings.

Billed as the first-ever rum distillery at sea, the drink tastes delicious, made with a blend of Caribbean cask-aged rums from Trinidad, Jamaica, Barbados and the Dominican Republic. The rum is inspired by the sea and shore so to bring this theme into the drink, The Tidal Rum has used an infusion of lightly oak-smoked Pepper Dulse. This wild seaweed, known as 'the truffle of the sea', is found on Jersey's coastline at low tide, and gives a tasty salted-caramel flavour to the finish of the drink.