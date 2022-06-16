Are you looking at Disney cruise prices and thinking -- in Mickey Mouse’s voice -- “Oh boy! That’s a lot of money”? While there is inevitable sticker shock when searching their itineraries, the average price of a Disney cruise is a better value than you might initially realize.

While Disney Cruise Line is often grouped in with mainstream brands like Carnival Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean International. But in reality, a Disney voyage should be considered a premium one on par with Celebrity Cruises and Holland America Line, especially considering its excellent service, fine dining and Disney-only exclusives.