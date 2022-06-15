In the end, whether the price of Disney's cruise concierge is worth it depends on what you want out of your Disney cruise. Rooms on Disney cruises are already larger than most other fleets at sea, but the wealth of additional perks and dedicated concierge services can make planning and your onboard time far less stressful (think: no competing with the rest of the ship's cruisers at guest services). If you're after some pampering and a stress-free cruise, and can cover the extra cost, Disney Concierge-level bookings can make your cruise experience something to remember.