A Disney cruise is already a special experience, but booking a Disney Concierge room or suite can take a vacation to the next level. So what is it? The Disney Concierge level can best be described as Disney’s take on the dedicated ship-within-a-ship concept found on other lines. In other words, you're getting just a touch more luxury in the ocean-bound version of the House of Mouse.
For those seeking an extra dose of Disney cruise magic, Concierge-level rooms and suites mean private shipboard lounges and dining, enhanced amenities and top-tier service. To help you decide if Disney Cruise Concierge booking is worth it for your next Disney cruise, check out the five amenities that just might make it worth the extra cost.
1. Disney Cruise Concierge Perks Start Even Before You Depart
Even before stepping aboard a Disney cruise, Concierge-level guests coordinate with a Disney Cruise Line Concierge Services Specialist. These cruise fairy godparents are available by phone or e-mail during the business week starting 130 days before embarkation. Disney's Concierge Services Specialists can assist in planning anything from dining room seating preferences or romantic dinners to pampering spa treatments and Port Adventures (what Disney cruise line calls their shore excursions).
2. Expedited Embarkation: Dedicated Disney Cruise Concierge Boarding Times
Once embarkation day rolls around, Disney Concierge guests get special treatment at the terminal, too. Priority check-in and boarding are included with concierge-level fares. That includes a dedicated check-in window that helps get concierge guests onboard faster, where they are treated to a private welcome lunch.
3. Access to Disney Concierge Lounge and Private Sun Deck On All Disney Cruises
The quiet Concierge Lounge and a secluded private sun deck is available to guests in Concierge-level rooms and suites on every ship in Disney's fleet.
You'll find the lounge nestled between the suites on Deck 12 aboard Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy. On Disney Magic and Disney Wonder, it’s perched within the forward funnel for scenic views. On Disney Wish, the Concierge Lounge is more than triple the size of any others in the fleet. It's located at the very front of the ship, for unobstructed vistas, and comes complete with a full bar.
Disney’s Concierge Lounge is a prime spot to enjoy a cocktail or simply relax with free food and beverage presentations. It’s also home to the concierge service team, who can make any additional reservations or book services like nursery care, in-suite dining and special celebrations.
Meanwhile, the private outdoor sundeck provides guests with cozy lounge chairs, free sunscreen, chilled face cloths and a dedicated concierge pool deck host. On Disney Wish, this private deck also includes two whirlpools and a wading pool.
4. Disney Cruise Concierge Rooms Are Some of the Best On Board
When you’re ready for a personal retreat, a Disney cruise concierge stateroom or suite offers the ultimate in private accommodations. But maybe you're having a "verandah vs Disney concierge" cruise debate with yourself. For those who want to spare the added expense, there are several reasons that concierge rooms and suites stand out.
Disney cruise concierge rooms come in various categories, but each feature upscale furnishings, fixtures and finishes; extra USB outlets; premium Elemis toiletries; Frette Egyptian cotton bedding and feather duvets; and an exclusive pillow menu (goose down, therapeutic memory foam, temperature balancing, snore reducing and silk pillow cases). There are also plenty of connecting cabins available.
From the entry-level Concierge Family Oceanview Stateroom with Verandah, guests can upgrade to suites, which include at least two bathrooms plus walk-in closets. Suite choices encompass the Disney cruise Concierge 1-Bedroom Suite with Verandah, Concierge 2-Bedroom Suite with Verandah, Concierge Royal Suite with Verandah (which are one or two stories) and the Concierge Wish Tower Suite.
The most palatial suites include private balconies outfitted with whirlpool hot tubs plus dual master bedrooms, a trio of bathrooms, rainfall showers and whirlpool bathtubs, media libraries and even spiral staircases in some cabins. Disney Wish features the line’s first-ever staterooms positioned above the navigation bridge, overlooking the bow.
5. A Long List of Bonus Perks for Concierge-Level Bookings On the Ship
Last but not least, Disney concierge benefits are numerous on board as well. That includes a personalized itinerary on the Disney Cruise Line Navigator app, complimentary popcorn in the Buena Vista Theater and other daily in-room amenities such as a nightly pre-dinner cocktail delivered conveniently to you (the cocktail of the day or from a selection of other wines, sparkling drinks and spirits).
At a minimum, Disney Concierge rooms receive 100 MB of free Wi-Fi, while some categories come with unlimited internet access. Concierge guests also receive priority tendering in applicable ports of call and additional priority disembarkation at the end of the voyage.
The Bottom Line: Is the Disney Concierge Level Right for You?
In the end, whether the price of Disney's cruise concierge is worth it depends on what you want out of your Disney cruise. Rooms on Disney cruises are already larger than most other fleets at sea, but the wealth of additional perks and dedicated concierge services can make planning and your onboard time far less stressful (think: no competing with the rest of the ship's cruisers at guest services). If you're after some pampering and a stress-free cruise, and can cover the extra cost, Disney Concierge-level bookings can make your cruise experience something to remember.