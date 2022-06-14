Shopping for Disney cruise deals can make a sprinkle of pixie dust feel necessary to get those magic prices. And even when you find what looks like a good deal, it may be hard to decipher those Disney cruise prices.

Disney Cruise Line (DCL) offers a unique product within the cruise market and prices reflect that. But there are deals to be had on Disney cruises. Yes, there are last-minute Disney cruise deals. You'll also find Disney World and Disney cruise package deals. There are even Disney cruise deals for Florida residents and members of the military.

Cruise Critic made the necessary calculations to get you the scoop on the deals that are available and tips to help you find them. Here’s what you need to know.