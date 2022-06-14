  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
Gate 1 Travel vs. Viking River Cruises
Gate 1 Travel vs. Viking River Cruises
Where You Can Cruise to Onboard Princess' Newest Cruise Ship, Sky Princess
Where You Can Cruise to Onboard Princess' Newest Cruise Ship, Sky Princess
Why Germ-Zapping Robots and AI Technology Could Be the Future For Cruise Ships
Why Germ-Zapping Robots and AI Technology Could Be the Future For Cruise Ships
How Reassuring are New Cruise Cancellation Policies Really?
How Reassuring are New Cruise Cancellation Policies Really?
How To Cope With Cruising's Pause? Plan Far, Far Ahead
How To Cope With Cruising's Pause? Plan Far, Far Ahead
Step By Step: How to Submit Comments on Cruise to the CDC
Step By Step: How to Submit Comments on Cruise to the CDC
Which Countries Can Americans Cruise From This Summer?
Which Countries Can Americans Cruise From This Summer?
What Canadians Taking A U.S. Cruise Need to Know About COVID-19 Testing and Travel Requirements
What Canadians Taking A U.S. Cruise Need to Know About COVID-19 Testing and Travel Requirements
What British Travellers Need to Know About Entry Requirements to the US for a Caribbean Cruise
What British Travellers Need to Know About Entry Requirements to the US for a Caribbean Cruise
Post-Covid Cruising: How Close to Normal is Cruising Right Now?
Post-Covid Cruising: How Close to Normal is Cruising Right Now?
Viking Cruises Drops Pre-Departure COVID-19 Testing. Will Other Cruise Lines Follow?
Viking's brand-new, dedicated PCR testing lab aboard its oceangoing ships (Photo: Viking)

Viking Cruises Drops Pre-Departure COVID-19 Testing. Will Other Cruise Lines Follow?

Viking Cruises Drops Pre-Departure COVID-19 Testing. Will Other Cruise Lines Follow?
Viking's brand-new, dedicated PCR testing lab aboard its oceangoing ships (Photo: Viking)
Aaron Saunders
News and Features Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

Since the restart of cruising began in earnest in 2021 following the global pandemic, pre-cruise COVID-19 testing has been a mandatory part of the embarkation experience. Line had, in the past, required passengers to produce proof of a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test or a more thorough PCR test.

But with the removal of the requirement for travelers to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test in order to enter (or re-enter) the United States, and other countries like Canada following suit in scrapping their own on-arrival testing requirements, cruise lines have begun doing likewise -- slowly.

Which Cruise Lines No Longer Require a Pre-Departure COVID-19 Test?

Viking Orion (Photo: Cruise Critic)

Viking became the first major line to do away with testing requirement in early June. After requiring passengers to perform daily COVID-19 tests and pre-embarkation tests, the line announced in mid-June that it will no longer require either.

"Effective immediately, Viking will discontinue all on board COVID testing fleetwide," Viking said in a statement.

"Viking highly recommends, but no longer requires, a pre-departure COVID-19 test –-- unless one is required by the destination."

Viking notes passengers onboard Viking Orion and Viking Octantis departing from ports in the U.S. and Canada will still need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test prior to embarkation, as health authorities in both countries set that requirement.

COVID-19 testing is still available onboard Viking's ships for those passengers' exhibiting symptoms. Viking is the only cruise line to have built dedicated PCR testing laboratories onboard its oceangoing ships.

Will Other Cruise Lines Stop Requiring Pre-Departure COVID-19 Tests?

COVID-19 testing prior to the Stephen Taber cruise (Photo: Chris Gray Faust/Cruise Critic)

Right now, cruise lines that operate outside of the United States and Canada could stop requiring pre-cruise COVID-19 testing, in accordance with local regulations. In North America, stopping the requirement depends heavily on the decisions of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC has long mandated pre-departure testing as part of its framework for healthy sailing which cruise lines pretty well have to adhere to, despite the program being termed "voluntary."

In Canada, the Public Health Agency of Canada - or PHAC, as it is known north of the border, takes some, but not all, of its cues from what happens Stateside.

Were the CDC to drop the pre-cruise testing requirement, it is likely Canadian officials would follow suit sooner rather than later, particularly after the government moved to once again allow unvaccinated individuals to board domestic flights and trains throughout the country.

With the removal of the testing requirement to enter the United States for vaccinated travelers, it is likely that, at some point, this restriction -- the only one of its kind in existence in the travel industry -- will soon be a thing of the past.

What About Other Health and Safety Requirements?

COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card (Photo: Evgenia Parajanian/Shutterstock.com)

Other health and safety requirements aren't going anywhere, regardless of whether a negative test is mandated at embarkation.

Masks are once again being required in interior spaces of Holland America Line and Princess cruise ships headed to Alaska, following rising cases on land in that state. Proof of vaccination is also not likely going anywhere, as vaccination helps prevent severe outcomes for those who do happen to fall ill with COVID-19 while onboard.

But the removal of the pre-departure test -- long a source of anxiety among cruisers -- helps the industry get back on its feet and removes a burdensome cost for passengers looking to set sail. That's bad news for the cottage industry of pre-testing sites and kits that have sprung up over the last year and a half, but good news for those looking to travel in 2022.

Cruise Critic has reached out to the CDC for comment on its pre-cruise testing requirements, and will update this feature as more information becomes available.

Updated June 14, 2022

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$248 - 7-Nt. Mediterranean – Up to $200 to Spend & Kids Sail Free
3
$749 - 7-Nt. Alaska Balcony w/ Up to $2,250 Back, Up to $200 to Spend, 35% off, Free Air for 2nd Guests, Free Drinks & More
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.