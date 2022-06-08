Carnival Cruise Line has revealed the final new space aboard its forthcoming new cruise ship, Carnival Celebration, one that is inspired by unique transportation departure points around the world.

Known as The Gateway, the new space is the final in a line of new features and amenities coming to Carnival Celebration, sister-ship to last year's successful Mardi Gras. Spanning two decks, this innovative space recalls the charm and magic of travel through a number of creative new spaces.

The first is Latitudes, a travel-themed bar reminiscent of a classic train station that features an old-school spit-flap departures board custom-built for Carnival by Oat Foundry of Philadelphia. The click-clack sound of the board changing over will signal the bar's daily menu offerings, and will include messages to support the surrounding views from the virtual windows that encircle the room.

Latitudes will be home to cocktails and spirits from around the world, and will also offer an evening Celebration Happy Hour event hosted by the entertainment team.

The new Gateway area will also offer the second seagoing restaurant by Emeril Lagasse, known as Emeril's Bistro 1397 -- the official hull number for Carnival Celebration. The menu will offer favorites developed for Lagasse's restaurant aboard Mardi Gras, along with international cuisines for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The Gateway will offer additional entertainment, dining and shopping areas, highlighted by 12-high definition multimedia "windows" offering unique scenes. A 100-foot LED ceiling, state of the art sound system and show-style lighting will complement the area and make it a destination in its own right.

"The Gateway was created to celebrate the enriching experience we all feel when traveling – not only because of the destinations we travel to, but also the world of cultures we get to explore,", said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

"We have millions of guests and team members who come from around the world to have fun together and create a welcoming and inclusive environment while sailing to new places -- that is the beauty of traveling, especially on a Carnival ship, and that is what this zone will celebrate."

By day, passengers will be entertained by scenes like sunny skies and by night, themed nights will transport passengers to areas in Europe, the Far East and Mexico. A different theme will be offered each night, and the offerings in The Gateway -- from the music to the drinks and food -- will change based on that theme.

"When designing this innovative and transformative environment, we wanted to make sure that there was something new and exciting to see and experience every time a guest walks through the zone between day and night, and from day to day," said Ben Clement, senior vice president of new builds, refurbishment and product innovation for Carnival.

"We also wanted to ensure that the entire promenade in The Gateway was connected and that the upper level was engaged with what is happening below."

A throwback to the era of classic ocean liners like the RMS Queen Mary, which featured a map highlighting the location of the ship mid-Atlantic, Carnival Celebration will offer an oversized digital map that shows the location of Carnival's Fun Ships in real-time, around the world.

The Gateway will also be home to the recently-revealed Golden Jubilee Lounge that honors Carnival's rich maritime heritage through new and historic artifacts culled over the line's 50-year history.

In addition to its new features that differentiate it from sister-ship Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration will still offer numerous attractions popularized aboard Mardi Gras and other Carnival Fun Ships. These include the larger-than-life BOLT roller coaster at sea, the creative mixology watering hole known as the Alchemy Bar, Carnival's classic Fahrenheit 555 Steakhouse, Carnival Kitchen, and the Limelight Lounge, home to the line's comedy performances.