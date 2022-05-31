UK-Based Cruise Ships Mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee With Deals And Celebrations

The countdown to The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend is fully underway with the UK set to celebrate 70 years since the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on June 3, 2022, with the traditional Trooping The Colour in London. Street parties, parades and afternoon teas will take place up and down the country to mark the momentous occasion during an extended bank holiday weekend.

UK-based cruise lines are planning their own celebrations, rolling out the bunting, readying Union Jack flags, and preparing delicious Pimm’s, sausage rolls, and finger sandwiches for special onboard commemorative events.

From talks led by former royal butlers to Royal Variety Shows and special Jubilee deals, here’s what’s happening in the cruise world to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

(And if you still can't find wht you're looking for check out these Last Minute Deals).

Ambassador Cruise Line

Ship: Ambience

What’s happening onboard? The first new cruise line to launch in 12 years, Ambassador Cruise Line is currently operating a ‘Round Britain & Queen’s Platinum Jubilee’ cruise that departed Ambience’s homeport, London Tilbury, on May 26. The voyage is calling at all four countries within the UK, England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. The voyage calls at destinations including the Isle of Skye, Belfast, Isles of Scilly and Kirkwall. Royal experts and ex-members of the Royal Household are onboard to lead fascinating talks and lectures.

Dickie Arbiter, former press secretary to HM The Queen, Dr Nicola Tallis is an independent historian and researcher and Vanity Fair’s Royal Editor Katie Nicholls are among the guest speakers. A Jubilee Gala dinner will also take place during the sailing.

Azamara

The Deal: In lieu of onboard celebrations (Azamara doesn’t have ships based in the UK), the line is offering a Queen’s Platinum Jubilee offer of $1,000 credit to be used towards shore excursions on three selected itineraries. The theme of the promotion is retracing the steps of famous royal visits by Queen Elizabeth II during her 70-year reign, including South Africa, Australia and Malta.

Cruise holidays to benefit from this limited-time offer include ‘South Africa Intensive Holiday’ on Azamara Journey, departing December 20, 2022, a destination The Queen visited in 1995. An ‘Australia Intensive’ voyage on Azamara Quest, departing February 6, 2023, with The Queen visiting the continent 16 times during her 70 years on the throne, and the ‘Mediterranean Journey’ featuring Malta on Azamara Journey, departing November 19, 2022. The Queen visited Malta as recently as 2015, the last destination she visited with Prince Philip.

Offer Valid: All bookings must be made between May 25 and June 10, 2022 via Azamara.

Celebrity Cruises

Ship: Celebrity Silhouette

What’s happening onboard? On the ship’s 12-night "Best of Scandinavia" cruise, departing Southampton on May 30, passengers can tuck into a quintessentially British afternoon tea and the official Platinum Jubilee pudding, a lemon & swiss roll amaretti trifle. Silhouette will also host a proms concert featuring an orchestra and string duo and a ‘Silhouette Street Party’ with iconic British tunes and a toast from the Captain.

Cunard Line

What’s happening onboard? On Cunard's gloriously British Southampton-based ships, passengers can expect a Platinum Jubille Gala, featuring a specially-enhanced menu in the main dining rooms and afternoon tea street parties. The fascinating Cunard Insights programme will offer talks on Royal history, a short Jubilee-themed film will be shown and onboard boutiques will offer a Platinum Jubilee Special Edition English Sparkling wine.

Emerald Cruises

The Deal: In celebration of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Emerald Cruises is offering €250 per cabin of onboard extras for all bookings made and paid for in full on all 2022 Europe river cruises. The additional spending could go towards spa treatments, a DiscoverMORE excursion or drinks on the Sub Deck.

Offer Valid: Bookings must be made by June 9.

European Waterways

Ship: Magna Carta

What’s happening onboard? Passengers sailing on European Waterways' River Thames-based Magna Carta will get the chance to go on private tours of royal residences, including the former home of Henry VIII, Hampton Court Palace. There's also a visit to theDorney Court, a remarkable Tudor House, and the chance for passengers to visit Windsor Castle and Cliveden Estate. The eight-passenger barge operates six-night, seven-day Thames voyages, showcasing the bucolic English countryside on the route.

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Ships: Balmoral and Borealis

What’s happening onboard? Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines is going all-out with its Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Passengers will have the chance to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with activities including Corgi Racing, a royal twist on Fred. Olsen’s popular Dolphin Racing event (real corgis nor real dolphins are used in these events!); Victoria Sponge and Platinum Pudding competitions between the fleet’s expert chefs; a British teatime, themed cooking demonstrations and royal trivia quizzes.

Ships will be adorned with Union Jack bunting and red, white and blue decorations, including Balmoral, which departs Newcastle on June 1, on a five-night ‘Scenic Orkney and Shetland’ cruise and Borealis’ six-night ‘Exploring the Scenic Faroe Islands’ cruise, departing Liverpool on June 3 or Belfast on June 4.

MSC Cruises

Ship: MSC Virtuosa

What’s happening onboard? On MSC Cruises' UK-based Virtuosa, passengers can watch all of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, including Trooping The Colour, the Thanksgiving Service, the Platinum Party at the Palace and the Platinum Pageant. Public spaces will be decorated in a red, white and blue theme. There'll be a children's parade and on a Jubilee brunch gala dinner on Sunday.

Princess Cruises

What’s happening onboard? Between 2-5 June 2022, a series of activities will take place on Princess Cruises’ four UK-based ships. Passengers can expect live event coverage shown on the ships’ top-deck 300-square-foot Movies Under the Stars screens, including Trooping The Colour, Thanksgiving Service at Westminster Abbey, the Epsom Derby, the Platinum Party at the Palace and the Jubilee Party.

Princess Cruises’ popular Piazzas will be decorated in garlands of banners and buntings in royal colours with passengers encouraged to wear red, white and blue. British-themed food and drinks will be served across the four days, Passengers will dine on Royal Afternoon Tea, which includes favourites such as Victoria sponge cake. Pimms and strawberries will be served on the top deck and a Royal Dinner menu will be available.

In addition, the 3,660-passenger Sky Princess will host a special Royal Variety Show featuring an Elton John tribute performed in the Princess Theatre, plus Royal Trivia in Princess Live!, plus an exciting talk given by guest speaker Grant Harrold, former butler of HRH, Prince of Wales.

Scenic

The Deal: To celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, Scenic is offering royal savings of up to £250 per person suite upgrade credit on selected Europe river cruise itineraries and £500 per person suite upgrade credit on selected 2022/23 ocean voyages, plus free private door-to-door chauffeur transfers. These offers are in addition to the line’s existing deals and savings.

Offer Valid: Bookings must be made by June 7.

Viking Cruises

Ship: Fleetwide