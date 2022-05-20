  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
The Summer 2022 Cruise Deals You Don't Want to Miss
The Summer 2022 Cruise Deals You Don't Want to Miss

With most cruise lines having fully returned to service, and others close to full fleet deployment, the summer of 2022 arrives at just the right time to snag some enticing deals. Whether you plan on sailing this summer or are shopping for options throughout 2022 and beyond, there are plenty of great reasons to book now.

From Royal Caribbean cruise deals to Carnival cruise deals to last minute cruise deals, here are the summer 2022 cruise deals you don't want to miss.

Summer Cruise Deals 2022

American Queen Voyages Summer of Discovery

The Deal: Up to $4,800 in bonus savings per stateroom, plus an additional 10% anniversary savings

Eligible Voyages: Select 2022, 2023 and 2024 sailings

Expiration Date: New bookings made until June 30, 2022. Voyage must be paid in full at time of booking for this offer. Mention code "SUMMER & 10ANV".

Save 50% on Second Guest With Azamara

The Deal: Save 50% on a second guest, plus receive $500 onboard credit

Eligible Voyages: Select 2022 and 2023 sailings

Expiration Date: New bookings made until June 30, 2022. Voyage must be paid in full at time of booking for this offer.

7-Nights from Just $399 with Celebrity Cruises

The Deal: Weeklong cruises to Alaska and Caribbean starting at $399 per person, plus #$100 in onboard credit.

Eligible Voyages: Sailings departing June 1, 2022 to April 30, 2023

Expiration Date: New bookings made until June 2, 2022, using the code "Memorial Day Cruise Only". Does not apply to cruisetours or Galapagos sailings.

Memorial Day Sale with Cunard

The Deal: Balcony fares from $999 with only $100 deposit

Eligible Voyages: Select 2022 and 2023 sailings

Expiration Date: New bookings made until June 6, 2022. Mention code RGB.

Onboard Credit Deal with Holland America Line

The Deal: $400 onboard credit on select new cruises

Eligible Voyages: Select 2022 and 2023 new cruises to Asia or Australia

Expiration Date: New bookings made until May 31, 2022. Mention code RGB.

Summer Cruise Deals with MSC Cruises

The Deal: Balcony fares from $999 with only $100 deposit

Eligible Voyages: Select 2022 and 2023 sailings

Expiration Date: New bookings made until May 31, 2022. Mention code RGB.

Save up to 40% with Princess Cruises

The Deal: Save up to 40% off on cruises and cruisetours.

Eligible Voyages: All 2022 sailings

Expiration Date: New bookings made until June 30, 2022.

Royal Caribbean's WOW Sale

The Deal: Up to $550 onboard credit, 30% off all guests, and kids sail free.

Eligible Voyages: Select 2022 and 2023 sailings

Expiration Date: New bookings made until May 22, 2022.

Silversea Cruises Summer of Luxury

The Deal: 50% savings on a second suite on select Alaska and Baltic sailings

Eligible Voyages: Select 2022 Alaska and Baltic 7-day itineraries

Expiration Date: New bookings made until May 31, 2022. Savings are combinable with future cruise credit.

Virgin Voyages’ Let’s Sale Away Offer

The Deal: Book and sail within the next 120 days with Virgin’s "Lock It In" cabin rates to save up to 40%, or sail anytime in the future to get 20% off

Eligible Voyages: Select 2022 and 2023 sailings

Expiration Date: New bookings made until May 31, 2022.

Updated May 20, 2022

