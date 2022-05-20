With most cruise lines having fully returned to service, and others close to full fleet deployment, the summer of 2022 arrives at just the right time to snag some enticing deals. Whether you plan on sailing this summer or are shopping for options throughout 2022 and beyond, there are plenty of great reasons to book now.
From Royal Caribbean cruise deals to Carnival cruise deals to last minute cruise deals, here are the summer 2022 cruise deals you don't want to miss.
Summer Cruise Deals 2022
American Queen Voyages Summer of Discovery
The Deal: Up to $4,800 in bonus savings per stateroom, plus an additional 10% anniversary savings
Eligible Voyages: Select 2022, 2023 and 2024 sailings
Expiration Date: New bookings made until June 30, 2022. Voyage must be paid in full at time of booking for this offer. Mention code "SUMMER & 10ANV".
Save 50% on Second Guest With Azamara
The Deal: Save 50% on a second guest, plus receive $500 onboard credit
Eligible Voyages: Select 2022 and 2023 sailings
Expiration Date: New bookings made until June 30, 2022. Voyage must be paid in full at time of booking for this offer.
7-Nights from Just $399 with Celebrity Cruises
The Deal: Weeklong cruises to Alaska and Caribbean starting at $399 per person, plus #$100 in onboard credit.
Eligible Voyages: Sailings departing June 1, 2022 to April 30, 2023
Expiration Date: New bookings made until June 2, 2022, using the code "Memorial Day Cruise Only". Does not apply to cruisetours or Galapagos sailings.
Memorial Day Sale with Cunard
The Deal: Balcony fares from $999 with only $100 deposit
Eligible Voyages: Select 2022 and 2023 sailings
Expiration Date: New bookings made until June 6, 2022. Mention code RGB.
Onboard Credit Deal with Holland America Line
The Deal: $400 onboard credit on select new cruises
Eligible Voyages: Select 2022 and 2023 new cruises to Asia or Australia
Expiration Date: New bookings made until May 31, 2022. Mention code RGB.
Summer Cruise Deals with MSC Cruises
The Deal: Balcony fares from $999 with only $100 deposit
Eligible Voyages: Select 2022 and 2023 sailings
Expiration Date: New bookings made until May 31, 2022. Mention code RGB.
Save up to 40% with Princess Cruises
The Deal: Save up to 40% off on cruises and cruisetours.
Eligible Voyages: All 2022 sailings
Expiration Date: New bookings made until June 30, 2022.
Royal Caribbean's WOW Sale
The Deal: Up to $550 onboard credit, 30% off all guests, and kids sail free.
Eligible Voyages: Select 2022 and 2023 sailings
Expiration Date: New bookings made until May 22, 2022.
Silversea Cruises Summer of Luxury
The Deal: 50% savings on a second suite on select Alaska and Baltic sailings
Eligible Voyages: Select 2022 Alaska and Baltic 7-day itineraries
Expiration Date: New bookings made until May 31, 2022. Savings are combinable with future cruise credit.
Virgin Voyages’ Let’s Sale Away Offer
The Deal: Book and sail within the next 120 days with Virgin’s "Lock It In" cabin rates to save up to 40%, or sail anytime in the future to get 20% off
Eligible Voyages: Select 2022 and 2023 sailings
Expiration Date: New bookings made until May 31, 2022.