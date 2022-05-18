If 2020 was the year of the shutdown, 2022 is shaping up to go down in history as the year of the full resumption of service for cruise lines.

Most cruise lines have either fully returned to service or are expected to do so in the coming months, heralding a successful resurrection of the industry following the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the major cruise lines returning to service, Carnival led the resumption parade on May 2 when Carnival Splendor sailed out of Seattle, thus completing the return of Carnival's 23 ships. Five days later, Norwegian Cruise Line followed suit with the return of its 17th ship, Norwegian Spirit.

Cruise industry juggernaut Royal Caribbean is poised to complete the 'Big 3' resumption when Rhapsody of the Seas welcomes guests back on May 23 in Rome.

Here's a look at which lines have fully restarted -- and which ones still have a little way to go:

Cruise Lines That Have Resumed Full Service

Carnival Cruise Line -- Back in Service. Carnival returned to full operational service in May 2022 when Carnival Splendor set sail from Seattle.

Cunard Line --Back in Service. The British cruise line's three-ship fleet has fully returned, while Queen Anne - Cunard's first new ship in more than a decade - is set to debut January 4, 2024.

Disney Cruise Line -- Back in Service. All four of Disney Cruise Line's ships are back in service, with newbuild Disney Wish scheduled to sail on its maiden revenue voyage on July 14.

Norwegian Cruise Line -- Back in Service. Norwegian Cruise Line now has its entire fleet operational as of May 2022.

Oceania Cruises -- Back in Service. All six ships in Oceania's fleet are sailing. April 14, 2023 will see the debut of new ship, dubbed Vista.

Regent Seven Seas -- Back in Service. On March 26, Regent Seven Seas saw its entire five-ship fleet return to service when Seven Seas Voyager sailed out of Civitavecchia on a 10-night Western Mediterranean itinerary.

Viking Cruises -- Back in Service. All of Viking's oceangoing cruises are now back in service. Viking Mars, just delivered one week ago, will begin sailing this week.

Virgin Voyages -- Back in Service. The entire Virgin Voyages' fleet is back in service, with newbuild Resilient Lady making its debut this August in the Mediterranean.

Cruise Lines That Still Have Ships Out of Service

Celebrity Cruises -- Nearly There. On June 25th, Celebrity will complete the full return to service of its fleet when Celebrity Infinity embarks on a 7-night Eastern Caribbean voyage out of Fort Lauderdale.

Holland America Line -- A Little Further Out. The 1999-built Volendam is set to become the last of the line's 12-vessel fleet to return to service when it completes its stint serving as an accommodations vessel in Rotterdam in September. Currently, the ship is providing housing to Ukrainian refugees.

MSC Cruises -- Nearly There. MSC Musica is set to become MSC's last ship to return to service when it embarks on a 7-day cruise in the Eastern Mediterranean on June 5. Newbuilds MSC Seascape and MSC World Europa are set to debut November 19 and December 21, respectively.

Princess Cruises -- A Little Further Out. Sapphire Princess is set to mark Princess' full return to service when it welcomes back guests on September 24. It will follow Coral Princess, returning June 16th in Australia, and Diamond Princess, which will return to service September 1 from San Diego.

Royal Caribbean -- Nearly There. Rhapsody of the Seas will be the last ship in the fleet to resume service when it sails from Rome (Civitavecchia) on May 23, 2022.

Seabourn -- Nearly There. Luxury cruise line Seabourn currently has four ships in service, with Seabourn Sojourn set to become the fifth and final vessel in the fleet to resume operations on June 6. The line's newest ship, Seabourn Venture, is scheduled to enter service for the first time on July 15, 2022.