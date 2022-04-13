Actress and lifestyle guru Gwyneth Paltrow will be taking her goop brand to the high seas with a special "goop at Sea" wellness cruise on Celebrity Cruises' new ship Celebrity Beyond in September.

Paltrow will onboard the nine-night cruise, which sails from Barcelona on September 24, 2022, where she will conduct a live interview with a wellness expert, and also take questions from the audience.

The theme cruise will also feature several interactive sessions led by goop experts; pop-up tastings, product trials and massages and goop-curated gifts and surprises. Signature products from the brand, such as GoopGlow and GoopGenes, will be available onboard.

Goop at Sea extends the partnership that Celebrity Cruises has already made with Paltrow's brand for Celebrity Beyond, which debuts at the end of April. The line has turned to goop as it revamps its AquaClass experience, and has named Paltrow as Celebrity's Well-Being Advisor.

What we know so far about the new AquaClass on Beyond is that the ship has new Aqua Sky Suites, with new luxury bedding, fitness classes on the stateroom TV, yoga mats, daily bottled water service, floor-to-ceiling windows and balconies. The Aqua Sky Suites also have access to The Retreat, and the amenities that suite passengers receive there.

Passengers in regular AquaClass cabins will have the on-demand wellness classes on their TVs, custom detox smoothies and other amenities. Traditionally, cruisers in AquaClass also dine in Blu, a designated spa restaurant.

Cruise Critic plans to try out Blu and find out more about the new AquaClass experience during a shakedown cruise on Celebrity Beyond later this month.

Tickets for the special "goop at Sea" sailing go on sale today. Ports on the sailing include Marseille, Nice, Santa Margherita, La Spezia (Florence), Messina (Sicily) and Naples, before the cruise ends in Rome.