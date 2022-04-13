  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • Cruise Tips
  • News
  • Deals
You may also like
Dismiss
Blu on Celebrity Cruises (Plus Menu)
Blu on Celebrity Cruises (Plus Menu)
Cruise Packages: 9 Best Types to Try
Cruise Packages: 9 Best Types to Try
Which Cruise Can You Book for $500 a Day?
Which Cruise Can You Book for $500 a Day?
Royal Suite Class on Royal Caribbean Cruises
Royal Suite Class on Royal Caribbean Cruises
MSC Meraviglia vs. Harmony of the Seas
MSC Meraviglia vs. Harmony of the Seas
Celebrity Cruises History
Celebrity Cruises History
Pictures of Sky Princess
Pictures of Sky Princess
New Cruise Ships 2020
New Cruise Ships 2020
Why Germ-Zapping Robots and AI Technology Could Be the Future For Cruise Ships
Why Germ-Zapping Robots and AI Technology Could Be the Future For Cruise Ships
7 Things We Can't Wait to See on Celebrity Beyond, Celebrity's Newest Cruise Ship
7 Things We Can't Wait to See on Celebrity Beyond, Celebrity's Newest Cruise Ship
Gwyneth Paltrow to Host "Goop At Sea" Wellness Cruise on Celebrity Beyond in September 2022
Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop at Sea on Celebrity Beyond (Photo/Celebrity Cruises)

Gwyneth Paltrow to Host "Goop At Sea" Wellness Cruise on Celebrity Beyond in September 2022

Gwyneth Paltrow to Host "Goop At Sea" Wellness Cruise on Celebrity Beyond in September 2022
Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop at Sea on Celebrity Beyond (Photo/Celebrity Cruises)
Chris Gray Faust
Managing Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

Actress and lifestyle guru Gwyneth Paltrow will be taking her goop brand to the high seas with a special "goop at Sea" wellness cruise on Celebrity Cruises' new ship Celebrity Beyond in September.

Paltrow will onboard the nine-night cruise, which sails from Barcelona on September 24, 2022, where she will conduct a live interview with a wellness expert, and also take questions from the audience.

The theme cruise will also feature several interactive sessions led by goop experts; pop-up tastings, product trials and massages and goop-curated gifts and surprises. Signature products from the brand, such as GoopGlow and GoopGenes, will be available onboard.

Goop at Sea extends the partnership that Celebrity Cruises has already made with Paltrow's brand for Celebrity Beyond, which debuts at the end of April. The line has turned to goop as it revamps its AquaClass experience, and has named Paltrow as Celebrity's Well-Being Advisor.

The AquaClass SkySuite on Celebrity Beyond (Image: Celebrity Cruises)

What we know so far about the new AquaClass on Beyond is that the ship has new Aqua Sky Suites, with new luxury bedding, fitness classes on the stateroom TV, yoga mats, daily bottled water service, floor-to-ceiling windows and balconies. The Aqua Sky Suites also have access to The Retreat, and the amenities that suite passengers receive there.

Passengers in regular AquaClass cabins will have the on-demand wellness classes on their TVs, custom detox smoothies and other amenities. Traditionally, cruisers in AquaClass also dine in Blu, a designated spa restaurant.

Cruise Critic plans to try out Blu and find out more about the new AquaClass experience during a shakedown cruise on Celebrity Beyond later this month.

Tickets for the special "goop at Sea" sailing go on sale today. Ports on the sailing include Marseille, Nice, Santa Margherita, La Spezia (Florence), Messina (Sicily) and Naples, before the cruise ends in Rome.

For the curious, you can find more details about the sailing on Instagram by following @celebritycruises, @goop and #goopatsea.

Updated April 13, 2022

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$799 - 7-Nt. Caribbean Balcony w/No Deposit, Up to $1,700 OBC, Free Open Bar & More
3
$1,048 - 7-Nt Alaska Balcony: Exclusive up to $1750 OBC + free drinks, tips & more
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.