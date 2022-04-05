To help you make sense of the ins and outs of finding Alaska cruise deals, we've found the best months to shop for an Alaska cruise on a budget, what it generally costs, and how to make sense of all the deals you're likely to see. Read on for our expert Alaska cruise deals breakdown (and if you're hunting for Alaska cruises right now, check out Cruise Critic's Alaska deals ).

Alaska cruise deals are a bit harder to find than their cheaper Caribbean counterparts. In fact, scoring truly cheap Alaska cruises means knowing where and when to look. But why is it so hard to find deals on Alaska cruises? For starters, cruise lines generally operate fewer ships in the region, the season is short, and everybody knows Alaska is on top of many bucket lists.

Besides low cabin fares, Alaska cruise deals might include additional perks like onboard credit (something you’ll need lots of when it comes to pricey Alaska shore excursions) and even free fares for kids or other sailing companions. To find the best deals, try weighing the value of the deal against your actual needs (more on that below).

Balcony rooms on Alaska cruises are some of the most popular options because of Alaska's stunning scenery. They come in a wide range of prices, and the lowest fare we uncovered was $73 per person per night. However, any balcony stateroom below $150 per night on a mainstream line is a good deal on an Alaska cruise fare.

In early 2022, we found Alaska cruise prices for inside cabins as low as $50 per person per night, but anything below $90 per night is a deal worth considering. Oceanview cabins were as low as $69 per person per night, but any fare below $100 per night can make for a great Alaska cruise deal.

Without a doubt, the price of your Alaska cruise is one of the most important factors in any deal you'll find. Royal Caribbean , Norwegian , Carnival , Celebrity and Disney all offer solid Alaska cruise deals, but don’t overlook premium cruise options. You might find that Viking Ocean Cruises cost more, but are a great deal when you factor in the included drinks, Wi-Fi, and excursions.

All cabin categories will generally follow similar patterns, with the least dramatic changes found among inside rooms, but even those are popular among people who can't tolerate the long hours of daylight durings Alaska's summers.

To help you out, here’s an example of fare changes for a Junior Suite on Royal Caribbean’s Quantum of the Seas during peak season 2022. (An Alaska cruise is the ideal time to splurge on a higher-end room. You’ll be spending more time indoors than on a warm-weather cruise.) These are actual prices checked during wave season, starting with a Junior Suite booked departing May 4, 2022 for a five-night itinerary.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on Alaska cruises can sometimes top wave season deals, so keep your eyes peeled and during the busy holiday season. The third best time to shop for Alaska cruise deals is between 60 and 45 days prior to sailing. Your choice of cabins may be limited, but last-minute deals on Alaska cruises are often surprising.

The best time to shop for Alaska cruise deals is during wave season, which lasts from January to March and is when most lines offer the best sailing bargains. Inboxes overflow with deals during wave season, and if you're after a cheap cruise to Alaska, make sure they're not going to your junk mailbox.

Alaska Cruise Deals: What About Shore Excursions and Onboard Packages?

Alaska cruises are expensive, in large part because shore excursions are some of the priciest out there. You'll want to shop for cruise deals that include onboard credit you can apply to your excursions. These are abundant during wave season, though Cruise Critic's Deal Score also clearly shows you what inclusions and offers are part of Alaska cruise deals as well.

If you're navigating Alaska cruise deals on your own, you'll want to consider your additions carefully. The standard advice is to buy internet and drink packages in advance at a discounted rate, but you might be able to save even more money by waiting until you need Wi-Fi on board the ship or gauging how much drinking you'll do between whale watching and glacier tours. Since your cruise takes place entirely in North America, you likely have cell phone coverage while in port, making Wi-Fi potentially less necessary.

As for excursions, keep your bucket list in mind. It’s entirely possible to spend more on your Alaska shore excursions than on the cruise itself. Expect to spend between $100 and $300 per person for each excursion. If you budget for anything less, you may not get the Alaska cruise experience of your dreams (which makes credits even more valuable for a solid deal).