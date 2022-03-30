Holland America Line to Require Vaccines For Age 5 and Up for Alaska and Canada, New England Cruises

After a one-year absence due to the pandemic, Holland America Line returned to Alaska with only one ship, the Nieuw Amsterdam, sailing Seattle to Alaska in 2021, from late July to October.

This year the line has a full fleet of six ships in the market: Zuiderdam, Eurodam, Koningsdam, Noordam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Westerdam. Holland America Line is also celebrating its 75th anniversary in Alaska in 2022. The ships will sail round-trip from Seattle or Vancouver or between Whittier, Alaska and Vancouver. The itineraries range from seven to 14 nights. The line's first cruise for the season is April 27 on Zuiderdam from Seattle.

Vaccine Requirements for Holland America Line's 2022 Alaska Sailings

Holland America Line is out with its latest health and safety guidelines, specifically for cruises in Alaska and New England/Canada for the upcoming season. All guests aged 5 and up will be required to be fully vaccinated -- and no vaccine exemptions will be accepted.

The cruise line is also requiring pre-cruise testing and encouraging boosters, for those eligible to receive them.

Pre-Cruise Testing Requirements for the 2022 Alaska Season

The new rules require a negative COVID-19 PCR test or antigen test taken before embarkation for all passengers aged two and up.

For cruises embarking from the U.S.: Fully vaccinated and boosted guests may take their PCR or medically observed antigen test within three days of embarkation.

Guests who are fully vaccinated but not up to date with their vaccines (such as eligible to be boosted but have not received a booster) will be required to take their pre-cruise test within two days prior to sailing.

For cruises from Canada, guests who are up-to-date with their vaccines or fully vaccinated, may take a PCR test within three days prior to sailing or a medically observed antigen test within one day prior to sailing.

Cruisetour Testing Requirements for Holland America Line's Alaska 2022 Season

Among Holland America Line's 16 different cruisetours are opportunities to combine a cruise with overnights at hotels in Denali National Park, Anchorage and Fairbanks, as well as options into Canada's Yukon territory.

If you are booked on a cruise tour you will receive a rapid antigen test before the cruise portion of your itinerary, in addition to the other protocols. There is no extra charge for this test.

There Are No Onboard Masking Requirements

Holland America Line is highly encouraging, though not requiring, that all passengers wear masks onboard their ship.

Masks will be required during embarkation and disembarkation, as well as on transportation vehicles and tenders.

End-of-Cruise Testing Information

If a negative antigen COVID-19 test is required for re-entry to your home country, Holland America Line will cover the cost. These tests we conducted after the cruise, at the disembarkation terminal.

Additional Requirements For All Alaska Cruises Visiting Canada