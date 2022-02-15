Celebrity Cruises is taking its innovative Edge Class series of cruise ships to the next level in spring 2022 with the launch of the aptly named Celebrity Beyond.

The 3,260-passenger ship will be the third Edge Class ship, following Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Apex. Celebrity Beyond will also become the largest in the Celebrity fleet, offering not only an additional 179 cabins and suites, but also new deck plans with a lot more open spaces as well as an increased emphasis on luxury, design and wellness.

Celebrity Beyond debuts in April 2022, with a series of "shakedown" cruises from Southampton. This fall, it moves to its U.S. homeport in Fort Lauderdale. From there, it will sail Eastern and Western itineraries with stops including St. Thomas, St. Maarten, Nassau, Cozumel and Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic.

Here are seven things we can't wait to see on Celebrity Beyond:

Upgraded AquaClass with SkySuites and Celeb Involvement of Gwyneth Paltrow

Celebrity's wellness-focused AquaClass is getting a big boost under a partnership with Gwyneth Paltrow and her popular wellness company, goop. The ship is the first to offer AquaClass SkySuites, featuring floor-to-ceiling ocean view windows and private verandas. Amenities, of course, include branded fitness kits from goop.

The luxury suites also come with on-demand wellness programming, a spa concierge, priority access to spa programs and wellness-oriented excursions and as well as access to Blu, a “clean food” restaurant with plant-based and sustainable seafood dishes.

Expanded Spa and Fitness Lineup

Like everything else on the ship, Celebrity Beyond goes bigger on fitness with a larger gym offering a lineup of some of the hottest new workout programs, including the first at-sea access to F45, which are 45-minute high intensity group classes. Celebrity already has a partnership with Peloton and the bikes have been onboard.

Celebrity Beyond’s spa also debuts the first-at-sea Gharieni MLX I3DOME, a new generation of touchless detox treatments that combine Far Infrared and plasma and light technologies.

Redesigned Edge Villas With Plunge Pools

Like the ship itself, Celebrity Beyond’s two-story villas are the largest and most luxurious in the fleet. And they have been redesigned to include private outdoor plunge pools. Like all the suites on the ship, they also feature fresh color palettes and design details by Kelly Hoppen, known for her East-meets-West fusion style that uses clean lines and neutral tones.

You'll Find More Space -- Everywhere

The Retreat -- the line's resort area just for suite guests -- has a sundeck that is 40 percent larger and spans two decks. The main open deck is also 40 percent larger than on other Edge Class ships and includes a large 25-yard lap pool and two "martini glass" Jacuzzis that overlook the deck below.

Celebrity Beyond also has an expanded Sunset Bar, a larger Rooftop Garden, an airy Grand Plaza and larger Martini Bar.

Le Voyage Will Be Chef Daniel Boulud's First Restaurant at Sea

This international fine-dining restaurant will be Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud’s first signature restaurant at sea. Besides the cuisine, the restaurant features dining "cocoons" designed to make you feel like you’re "dining in a lantern."

Boulud will also create new, exclusive signature dishes for The Retreat’s Luminae, which will now also offer wine pairings.

Floating Pools Will Give Extreme Ocean Views

With all the added space and emphasis on openness, you’d be hard pressed not to find a good view on Celebrity Beyond. But the best sea-gazing might be from its two float pools that are cantilevered over the open ocean.

The pools are part of the Edge series Rooftop Garden, which was revamped by designer Kelly Hoppen, CBE, and architect Tom Wright, of WKK. In addition to the floating pools, the urban-style playscape now also extends right over the water’s edge.

Captain Kate -- and Bug Naked -- Will Be Onboard

Glass ceiling breaker and social media influencer Capt. Kate McCue has moved from Celebrity Edge to helm Celebrity Beyond. McCue is the first and only American female to captain a mega cruise ship. She, along with her traveling hairless cat Bug Naked, is also an Instagram sensation with more than 300,000 followers. Last year, she helmed the first post-pandemic cruise from a U.S. port. In March 2020, she captained the first cruise departure with an all-female bridge.