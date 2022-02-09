Mask Mandates Lifted: Which Cruise Lines Have Begun Relaxing Masking Policies

After being a staple of cruises since the industry restarted sailings in mid-2021, several cruise lines have begun lifting their mask mandates.

Originally set out by the CDC's Conditional Sail Order, or CSO, and the cruise line's own advisory boards (like Royal Caribbean's Healthy Sail Panel), mask mandates have been one of the more contentious issues onboard cruises. Now that mask mandates have begun to be lifted, cruisers can once again enjoy mask-free cruises.

There are a few catches, though. No two cruise lines have the exact same mask mandate, even sometimes among related brands. And masks can still be required on shore, on tours, and in other parts of your journey, such as airports, cruise terminals, hotels, or in other places of business as designated by local health officials.

Which cruise lines have had mask mandates lifted? Our list of those which are gradually doing away with the requirement.

Mask Mandate Lifted

Norwegian Cruise Line

On February 8, 2022, Norwegian Cruise Line became the first to announce it would do away with its mask mandate, which had been in place since the start of the omicron variant of COVID-19 in late 2021.

Starting for voyages embarking on or after March 1, 2022, Norwegian Cruise Line will no longer require passengers to be masked for all voyages departing from U.S. homeports.

Keep in mind, however, masks could still be required by local destinations and in Federal facilities like cruise terminals and airports, so definitely still bring an approved face covering with you on your journey.

Face masks will continue to be required for all sailings departing up to and including February 28, 2022, and the line still recommends masks be worn, but leaves the choice to do so or not up to each individual passenger.

"We recognize the added protections provided when wearing a mask covering and recommend that all guests do so onboard when indoors, except when actively eating or drinking, or seated at a table in a dining setting, or when in their stateroom," states the line's website.

"The decision to wear a mask covering when onboard is at the discretion of each guest."

Mask Mandate Partially Lifted

Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean revised its mask policy on February 9, announcing that all sailings departing after February 14, 2022 would no longer require masks to be worn in public areas designated as fully vaccinated by the cruise line.

Masks will still be required, however, in all other interior areas of the vessel except when seated and actively eating or drinking, or when inside your own stateroom. Masks are still required as needed by local port authorities, and on most Federally managed transportation options and centers within the United States.

This change puts Royal Caribbean's policy back to what it was in the summer of 2021, where fully vaccinated customers could enjoy select venues -- designated bars, dining areas and the ship's casino -- without having to mask up.