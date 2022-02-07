10 Things We're Excited About On Norwegian Prima Cruise Ship

Here are 10 things we are excited about on NCL's newest ship, Norwegian Prima

The 3,215-passenger ship also has a completely rethought and redesigned suites complex, The Haven; an expanded outdoor space, Ocean Boulevard; and even a top deck racetrack.

Norwegian Prima's deck plans already show a whole host of new-to-the-line features including a 10-story dry slide, a new food hall concept, Indulge; a Donna Summer Musical and live game shows, an outdoor sculpture park and two glass bridges.

Norwegian Cruise Line's first new ship class in nearly 10 years, Norwegian Prima, launches in August 2022 and we are already getting very excited.

All public areas and suites in The Haven have been designed by Piero Lissoni, one of Italy's top designers and for the first time, all face the sea.

Private elevators rise directly into The Haven public areas on decks 16 and 17, which include The Haven Restaurant, The Haven Lounge & Bar, a private sundeck, a new infinity pool overlooking the ship's wake and a new outdoor spa with a glass-walled sauna and cold room.

Norwegian Prima will offer the 13 suite categories, as well as the largest three-bedroom suites of any new cruise ship, the line claims.

Not new, but completely rethought and redesigned, all 107 of the Haven's suites have been shifted to the aft, or back of the ship, according to the deck plans.

"The nightclub's SENSORIA theme provides clubgoers an out-of-body experience where they can dance late into the night and enjoy a kaleidoscope of high-energy music and innovative special effects," according to NCL.

Highlights will include a customizable seating layout and huge moving LED screen that lowers from the ceiling and is nearly half the size of the venue.

NCL has also rethought the theater concept onboard Norwegian Prima, so the three-story venue converts seamlessly from a state-of-the art performance stage to expansive dance floor.

These immersive productions takes the Prima Theatre and Nightclub and transforms it into a production set where guests can be participants in some of the world's most iconic game shows including: The Price is Right, Supermarket Sweep, Press Your Luck and Beat the Clock

The ship will have interactive live game show experiences that allows the audience to be part of the show and have an opportunity to win prizes.

We're very excited that we might be "coming on down" in Norwegian Prima's theater/nightclub with a first-to-the-line of four classic game shows.

4. Norwegian Prima Will Boast The Biggest Racetrack at Sea

You may have experiences it on fleetmates Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Joy and Norwegian Encore, but the Prima Racetrack is triple deck. It features a longer straightaway with a racetrack of more than a quarter mile in length (1,378 feet/ 420 meters) and 22 percent larger than the current racetrack on Norwegian Encore.

But not only is it bigger, the speedway will now go around and through the funnel of the ship. It has 14 nail-biting turns where 15 drivers can simultaneously race on the open ocean, reaching speeds of more than 30 mph (50 kph).