Coronavirus 2022: What Ports Are Closed to Cruise Ships?

Aaron Saunders
News and Features Editor
Planning for your cruise vacation can be difficult in these COVID times, with ports that open and close to cruise tourism seemingly at whim.

Cruise Critic has tracked port statuses with our detailed guide to what ports are closed to cruise ships.

Many Caribbean islands, as well as much of Mexico and Belize remain open, but as the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the short-term, ports that are open to cruises can still turn away ships at their discretion.

Also note that local restrictions and health and safety protocols can, and often do, change overnight. Ports have been canceled due to new testing requirements that ships aren't able to accommodate without additional supplies. Countries like Panama mandating PCR tests overnight can result in ports being scrapped with little notice.

Here is a look at which ports are closed to cruise ships in 2022. This is not an exhaustive list and is updated as new information becomes available, and it should not be relied upon to make firm itinerary choices.

Ports Closed to Cruise Ships or Refusing Permission to Dock

Bonaire (Photo:byvalet/Shutterstock)

Aruba -- While not officially closed to cruise tourism, Aruba has mandated new PCR testing requirements and has turned away numerous cruise ships with COVID-19 cases onboard.

Australia -- Australia remains closed to large-scale cruise tourism.

Bonaire -- Bonaire has been refusing permission for ships with any cases of COVID-19 to dock.

Brazil -- Brazilian ports are closed to cruise tourism until further notice.

Canada -- Transport Canada had banned cruises to Canadian ports of call throughout 2020 and 2021, and while that order has expired, the Federal government hasn't issued an update this year on whether cruises will be allowed to resume in time for the 2022 season, which begins in April.

Cartagena, Colombia -- Cartagena has been turning away ships with any cases of COVID-19 onboard.

Curacao -- Curacao has been refusing docking permission for ships with any cases of COVID-19.

Grand Cayman -- Grand Cayman remains closed to cruise ships since March 2020, after implementing new testing requirements that would force passengers to all re-test one day before arrival. Plans to re-open December 28, 2021, were scrapped.

Grenada -- Grenada has been turning away ships with any cases of COVID-19 onboard, and cruise lines have been proactively canceling calls on the island.

Hong Kong -- Hong Kong is closed to cruise tourism.

Labadee, Haiti -- Royal Caribbean's private destination is currently closed to cruise ships due to unrest, though it still shows up on many of the line's published itineraries.

Monterey, California -- Monterey has closed itself to all cruise traffic through the remainder of 2022.

New Zealand -- New Zealand remains closed to cruise travel.

Ocho Rios, Jamaica -- Emerald Princess was turned away from the port for having suspected COVID-19 cases onboard.

San Juan, Puerto Rico -- While not officially closed to cruises, new testing requirements being levied at cruise passengers are making it nearly impossible to operate calls on the island nation, at least in the short term.

St. Thomas, USVI (Charlotte Amalie) -- St. Thomas has been turning away ships where COVID-positive cases were detected. The port states it is still open to cruise traffic, though numerous vessels have had difficulty docking there.

Cruise Critic will update this list as needed. Ports might be added or removed without prior notice.

Updated January 07, 2022

