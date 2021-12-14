The line-up of new cruise ships for 2022 is one of the most exciting exciting and robust ones we've seen in a while, with the new Disney Wish and the world's largest cruise ship -- Wonder of the Seas -- among over two dozen debuts. That number is partially due to the COVID-19 pandemic: some new cruise ships that were meant to launch in 2021 have been moved back to 2022. But the new cruise ship roster for 2022 also has a number of first-in-class builds that are likely to push the envelope on new features and attractions, as well as welcoming back some signature venues people already love.

Here's a look at 2022's best new cruise ships -- and why we're excited about them:

Wonder of the Seas Will Be the World's Largest Cruise Ship

At 6,988 passengers, Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas will become the largest cruise ship in the world when it debuts in early March 2022. While Wonder of the Seas is technically an Oasis-class ship and not first in its class, (there are even some major design changes between Wonder of the Seas vs. Symphony of the Seas, for example), the vessel does have some extras, including the new Suite neighborhood, where high-spenders will have access to an enhanced Suite Sun Deck, with its own plunge pool, bar and loungers.

Families will be excited by the ship's new Wonder Playscape, an underwater-themed area for kids that will include slides, climbing walls, views and an interactive mural. Finally, a new cantilevered pool bar The Vue will offer fantastic sunning opportunities during the day and turn into a colorful outdoor venue after sunset.

Disney Wish Introduces AquaMouse, Star Wars and Avengers-themed Innovations

Disney Cruise Line’s first new ship in a decade will usher in a number of firsts when Disney Wish debuts in June 2022. The 4,000-passenger ship -- designed primarily around the theme of “enchantment” -- will offer new dining experiences, reimagined kid’s’ clubs (always Disney’s strong-suit), and the first-ever Disney attraction at sea: the 760-foot-long waterslide known as AquaMouse that mixes storytelling and thrills. Disney Wish deck plans reveal a world of wonders for the young and young-at-heart.

But Disney has also mindfully designed Disney Wish for parents, too. The adults-only Quiet Cove will introduce the cruise line’s first-ever shipboard infinity pool, while grown-ups will be the only ones allowed to dine at Enchante, the line’s new onboard restaurant designed by three-Michelin-starred chef Arnaud Lallement. Where will Disney Wish sail from? Like its earliest fleetmates, Disney Wish will debut in the Caribbean and Bahamas, sailing from the line’s flagship terminal in Port Canaveral -- a view that will be best seen from the line's massive suite inset into one of the ship's funnels.

Discovery Princess Comes to The West Coast and Alaska

Princess Cruises has been adding to its fleet fast, and the next of its Royal-class ships -- the 3,660-passenger Discovery Princess -- has a March 2022 debut date. It’s the latest ship to debut with the line’s Medallion technology built right in, which allows passengers to do everything from check into the ship to open their cabin door to buy things in designated shops in some ports.

Discovery Princess will also have most of the onboard features that debuted on sister ships Majestic Princess and Enchanted Princess, including the Salty Dog Gastropub and Sabatini’s Italian Trattoria with specialty pastas. If you want a fabulous suite experience, check out the Sky Suites, which have one of the best balconies at sea, with a direct view of Movies Under the Stars.

Norwegian Prima is First-in-Class with New Slides, a Race Track, and Vegas-Style Nightlife On Board

With Norwegian Prima, Norwegian Cruise Line ushers in a brand-new class of ship, with an array of accompanying new features. The Norwegian Prima deck plan includes something for everyone. Thrill seekers will love The Drop -- a dry, freefall slide that has a 10-story plunge -- as well as a new version of the popular top deck race track. There’s also The Rush, a pair of dueling dry racing slides, and the line’s first Tidal Wave innertube waterslide.

Norwegian always leans into nightlife, and Norwegian Prima’s theater will be able to convert into a giant Las Vegas-style nightclub. The marquee show onboard will be a version of "Summer: The Donna Summer Musical" The line is also bringing on Light Balance, a dance troupe winner from "America’s Got Talent," for a show that combines high energy dance and aerobics with a multisensory light show.

Celebrity Beyond Brings High Design and Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Onboard

Technically, Celebrity Beyond is the third Edge-class ship from Celebrity Cruises. In reality, the 3,260-passenger ship is offering enough new onboard features that it can almost qualify as a class of its own. Also exciting: TikTok and Instagram star Capt. Kate McCue will take command of Celebrity Beyond when it launches in April 2022.

Chief among the changes is a re-imaging of Celebrity’s wellness program, led by actress and lifestyle maven Gwyneth Paltrow (who is now also the line’s Well-Being Advisor). New suites are being added in AquaClass and the The Retreat -- Celebrity’s resort within a resort -- is 40 percent larger than on other ships. Celebrity Beyond will also have the first fine dining restaurant at sea from Michelin-star chef Daniel Boulud.

Adults-Only Cruise Options Expand with Valiant Lady and Resilient Lady

Virgin Voyages, which launched its first cruise ship Scarlet Lady for paying passengers in 2021, is coming out with two sister ships in 2022. Valiant Lady will debut in March 2022, with Resilient Lady following in July 2022.

Carrying 2,770 passengers, the two ships will be adults only cruises and have a similar design and attitude to Scarlet Lady (which won the Cruise Critic's Editors' Picks award for Best New Cruise Ship of 2021). Valiant Lady will sail in the Mediterranean, and we're excited to see how Virgin's hip and quirky approach to cruising works in Europe (nights in Ibiza, anyone?). Resilient Lady will also start in Europe, sailing the Greek Isles, before joining Scarlet Lady in Miami.

New Carnival Celebration Ship Marks Line’s 50th Birthday

Carnival Cruise Line turns 50 in 2022, and the line is leaning into the festivities with its next Excel-class ship, Carnival Celebration. Set to debut with a 14-night transatlantic cruise departing Southampton on November 6, 2022, Carnival Celebration will homeport out of Miami when it arrives Stateside.

The BOLT roller coaster aboard sister-ship Mardi Gras is one of the line’s biggest hits, and Carnival Celebration will also feature BOLT, the line’s popular roller coaster at sea. Carnival’s new neighborhood concept will also be continued aboard Carnival Celebration, although word is that it will be different from the French Quarter aboard Mardi Gras. What replaces it? Stay tuned.

MSC Cruises’ New MSC Seascape Offers MSC Yacht Club, Expanded Public Areas

MSC Cruises’ second Seaside EVO class ship, MSC Seascape will debut at PortMiami in November 2022 when it launches. Like sister-ship MSC Seashore, which made its U.S. debut in the fall of 2021, MSC Seascape will offer 2,270 individual cabins across 12 separate grades of accomodations, including balcony staterooms, suites, and MSC’s coveted Yacht Club luxury ship-within-a-ship concept.