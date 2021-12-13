TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Newsletter
Write a Review
Boards
Log In
Find a Cruise
Reviews
Cruise Tips
News
Deals
You may also like
Dismiss
11 Ways to Get Booted Off a Cruise Ship
Booking a Cruise Onboard: How to Score Extras and Discounts
11 Things to Do the Week Before You Cruise
Top 5 Reasons to Love Thanksgiving Cruises
Why Pandaw Is the River Cruise Line for You
First Passengers Tell Us: Joy and Enthusiasm Still Part of Cruising
Live From Crystal Endeavor: A Look at the Newest Luxury Expedition Cruise Ship Sailing
Sunning and Sipping on a Portugal Douro River Cruise: Just Back From Uniworld's S.S. Sao Gabriel
What It's Like to Cruise the Mexican Riviera in 2021: Just Back from Norwegian Bliss
Set Sail With A Hallmark Christmas Movie Aboard An American Queen Voyages River Cruise
Home
Cruise Health and Safety
NCL - TEST 4
NCL - TEST 4
Cruise Critic
Staff
Facebook
Pinterest
Twitter
0
Updated December 13, 2021
How was this article?
Why didn't you like it?
Too long
Too short
Boring
Too few pictures
Didn't answer my question
Submit
Why did you choose this?
Answered my question
Didn't answer my question
Not what I was looking for
I already knew the information
Submit
Why did you like it?
Fun to read
Easy to read
Answered my question
Nice pictures
Inspired me
Submit
Featured News
1
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Rebrands as Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville at Sea
2
Is a New Hurricane Water Slide Coming to Royal Caribbean?
3
What Is the Cruise Critic Ship of The Year? See The Editors' Picks for 2021
4
Cruise Lines Change Testing Protocols, Requirements for Kids 2 to 11
5
Carnival Takes Carnival Horizon Out of Service Until End of Year, Transfers Bookings to Two Other Cruise Ships
Take our survey