As 2021 draws to a close, cruise lines are rolling out their holiday and Wave Season specials even earlier than in years' past, introducing not just deals for 2022, but also for the remainder of the year as well.

Wave Season -- typically January to March of any given year -- is often one of the best times to find deals on cruises for the coming year. Rather than offering sweeping discounts (which, admittedly, lines still do from time to time), expect cruise lines this year to start really rolling out the perks -- things like complimentary drink packages, included gratuities, onboard credits, and reduced single occupancy supplements.

In many cases, these bundled perks can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- of dollars on select departures.

Here are the Holiday and Wave Season deals you don't want to miss as we head into 2022:

The Deal: Crystal Cruises is bringing in some holiday cheer for solo travellers, introducing the offer of zero single supplement on select voyages for the first time in the line's history, along with reduced deposits of just $100 on select cruises.

Eligible Voyages: 15 Crystal Symphony voyages to the Caribbean and Mediterranean in 2022 are eligible for this promotion. Caribbean sailings run between January and March of 2022, and Mediterranean sailings eligible aboard Crystal Symphony are offered in April, June and August of 2022.

Good to Know: New bookings must be made by January 5, 2022. Crystal notes the offer is capacity-controlled and may be withdrawn at any time.

The Deal: Celebrity is giving passengers up to 20% off on select sailings to the Galapagos, and up to $1,200 off select voyages in the line's comprehensive lineup of worldwide cruise itineraries.

Eligible Voyages: Select 10, 11 and 16-night cruise packages in the Galapagos in 2022 and 2023; savings on other non-Galapagos voyages are applicable to cruises three nights or longer.

Good to Know: Galapagos journeys must be booked by December 31, 2021; all other sailings must be booked between December 14, 2021, and February 28, 2022.

The Deal: Costa is rolling out the savings for North Americans looking to cruise to Europe in the New Year. Passengers can book select Northern European and Mediterranean cruises starting as low as $499 per person.

Eligible Voyages: Select summer 2022 voyages in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe, ranging from seven to 14 days in duration.

Good to Know: Valid on new bookings made by January 6, 2022.

The Deal: Emerald Cruises is offering passengers looking to cruise in 2022 a variety of deals, including the ability to save up to $2,500 per couple on any suite on select 2022 and 2023 European or Southeast Asia river cruises; 15 percent off fares aboard Emerald Azzurra, along with a complimentary drinks package; and up to 25 percent off 2023 sailings aboard Emerald Sakara when bookings are paid in full 12 months prior to departure.

Eligible Voyages: Select river cruises in 2022 and 2023 in Europe and Southeast Asia; select voyages aboard Emerald Azzurra in 2022; and select 2023 sailings aboard Emerald Azzurra or Emerald Sakara.

Good to Know: New bookings made by March 31, 2022

The Deal: Holland America Line is pulling out all the stops on its Ultimate Upgrade Event this season. Perks include free stateroom upgrades, up to $200 onboard credit per stateroom, up to three shore excursions per person, a Signature Beverage Package, specialty dining packages, and a Wi-Fi package -- not to mention kids aged 17 and under occupying third and fourth berths can sail for just $75 per person.

Eligible Voyages: Select summer 2022 and spring 2023 cruises booked by January 20, 2022. Offer runs (minus the $200 onboard credit) until February 28, 2022 for all other perks.

Good to Know: Holland America's Ultimate Upgrade Event is not valid on Grand Voyages or cruises five days or less.

The Deal: Seabourn is enticing passengers to embrace the luxury life with its "Suite Life Event", offering complimentary two-category suite

Eligible Voyages: Select 2022 and 2023 departures across Seabourn's luxury fleet.

Good to Know: Valid on new bookings made by March 1, 2022.

The Deal: Silversea is offering even more inclusions on its luxury sailings, rolling out roundtrip economy airfare, all airport-hotel-ship transfers, private executive transfers from home, pre-post cruise hotel night(s) and included shore excursions -- all of which can be booked for a new lower, refundable, deposit of 15 percent.

Eligible Voyages: All worldwide voyages sailing now through March 31, 2023.

Good to Know: Bookings must be made between December 6, 2021 and February 28, 2022.

The Deal: Virgin Voyages is offering sailors the chance to save up to 20 percent off on sailings aboard any of the line's ships (including the forthcoming Valiant Lady), plus Virgin will throw in a $100 bar tab credit. Those who elect to pay their bookings in full will receive an additional 10 percent off.

Eligible Voyages: Most sailings booked within 120 days of embarkation date will receive 20 percent off; sailings departing between 121 and 179 days from booking date will receive 15 percent off; departures 180 days or greater from booking date receive 10 percent off.

Good to Know: Applies on all new bookings made between December 8, 2021 and February 16, 2022.

The Deal: Running December 14-28, 2021, Windstar's "12 Ways of Windstar" sale offers reduced rates on select cruises, with the lowest-priced voyage starting at just $1,499 per person, based on double occupancy.

Eligible Voyages: Select departures will be offered in the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Black Sea and Holy Lands, U.S. Coastal, Tahiti, and transoceanic crossings.