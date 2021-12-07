As 2021 draws to a close, cruise lines are rolling out their holiday and Wave Season specials even earlier than in years' past, introducing not just deals for 2022, but also for the remainder of the year as well.

Wave Season -- typically January to March of any given year -- is often one of the best times to find deals on cruises for the coming year. Rather than offering sweeping discounts (which, admittedly, lines still do from time to time), expect cruise lines this year to start really rolling out the perks -- things like complimentary drink packages, included gratuities, onboard credits, and reduced single occupancy supplements.

In many cases, these bundled perks can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- of dollars on select departures.

Here are the Holiday and Wave Season deals you don't want to miss as we head into 2022:

The Deal: Crystal Cruises is bringing in some holiday cheer for solo travellers, introducing the offer of zero single supplement on select voyages for the first time in the line's history, along with reduced deposits of just $100 on select cruises.

Eligible Voyages: 15 Crystal Symphony voyages to the Caribbean and Mediterranean in 2022 are eligible for this promotion. Caribbean sailings run between January and March of 2022, and Mediterranean sailings eligible aboard Crystal Symphony are offered in April, June and August of 2022.

Good to Know: New bookings must be made by January 5, 2022. Crystal notes the offer is capacity-controlled and may be withdrawn at any time.

The Deal: Silversea is offering even more inclusions on its luxury sailings, rolling out roundtrip economy airfare, all airport-hotel-ship transfers, private executive transfers from home, pre-post cruise hotel night(s) and included shore excursions -- all of which can be booked for a new lower, refundable, deposit of 15 percent.

Eligible Voyages: All worldwide voyages sailing now through March 31, 2023.

Good to Know: Bookings must be made between December 6, 2021 and February 28, 2022.

The Deal: Running December 14-28, 2021, Windstar's "12 Ways of Windstar" sale offers reduced rates on select cruises, with the lowest-priced voyage starting at just $1,499 per person, based on double occupancy.

Eligible Voyages: Select departures will be offered in the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Black Sea and Holy Lands, U.S. Coastal, Tahiti, and transoceanic crossings.