Some Cruise Lines Extending COVID-19 Vaccine Requirements Into 2022

As cruisers look to book vacations for 2022, a big question looms: Will passengers still be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19?

The question has implications not only for those unvaccinated, but for vaccinated travelers who prefer to travel and be on ships with other people who are primarily vaccinated. Cruise Critic surveys have repeatedly found that the vast majority of cruisers have embraced vaccine mandates.

Looking at 2022, it's likely that cruise lines will continue to require crew to be vaccinated.

For passengers, hints of what 2022 may look like are coming from one river cruise lines, Avalon Waterways and Crystal, who is the first ocean line to require vaccines into 2022 for all of their ships -- river, ocean and expedition.

Globus announced in August that its river cruise brand Avalon Waterways – along with sister tour brands Globus, Cosmos and Monograms – would require all travelers to be fully vaccinated through the end of 2022.

"We remain committed to ensuring our travelers – and the destinations we visit – a safe, sustainable and responsible return to travel," said Scott Nisbet, CEO of the Globus family of brands.

Crystal said in September it was extending its vaccination requirements for all of its catalog of cruises through 2022, for both guests and crew. Everyone onboard will be required to be fully inoculated with a COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to their embarkation date, and must provide proof of vaccination before boarding the ship.

"The health and safety of our guests and crew is paramount to everything we do at Crystal River Cruises, and as such, we will require full vaccination through 2022 so that our guests can continue to explore the world in great comfort and safety," said Walter Littlejohn, Crystal River Cruises’ senior vice president and managing director.

"Extending the vaccination requirement provides our guests with the health and safety information and assurances they need to plan future travels."

Beyond Crystal, no other mainstream cruise lines and ocean ships have not yet indicated vaccine plans even for later this year, though in not saying, such requirements may be implied.

Norwegian Cruise Line said in August that all guests must be vaccinated through December 31, 2021. Cunard has announced guest vaccines will be required through 2021, for those age 18 and up.