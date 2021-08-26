Can You Work From A Cruise Ship? Our Tips for Working Remotely at Sea

Working from a cruise ship is possible -- but it’s not without its pratfalls.

Yet with new abilities to work remotely brought to the forefront by the global health pandemic, more people who are far from retirement are embracing remote working -- on land and sea. After all, a cruise ship has everything you need – regular meals and room service, a comfy cabin and lounges to work, places to work out and socialize -- and when you're off the clock, maybe you can fit in a port visit, a spa treatment or daily pool time.

Cruise Critic editors work from cruise ships all the time because -- well, it's our job. We've seen the process become much easier over the years, as cruise ships invest in better and stronger Wi-Fi. On some ships, we're able to dial into video conferences and do Zoom interviews, access the company VPN and cloud drives, just like we do at home.

And on some ships, we can't do anything. It's a helpless feeling, in this day and age of constant connectivity.

Also realize that, in fairness, many small niche ships don't offer any Wi-Fi access at all (it's a feature). Don't plan your work trip around a small-ship expedition in Alaska, for example. Featured Videos See all videos Scarlet Lady Video Ship Review (2021) 60-Second Video Tour of Virgin's Scarlet Lady Carnival Mardi Gras: Free Dining on the Lido Deck Carnival Mardi Gras: RedFrog Tiki Bar & Summer Landing Carnival Mardi Gras' Excel Suite and Loft 19 Live From Carnival's Mardi Gras: The French Quarter BOLT: We Try Carnival Mardi Gras' Roller Coaster at Sea NCL's Restart: What It's Like On The First Norwegian Cruise Ship Back in 16 Months Here's What It's Like Onboard the First Large Cruise Ship to Alaska in 21 Months Perfect Day at CocoCay: Here's How We Spent 2 DAYS at Royal Caribbean's Private Island Our Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Experience: March 2020 vs. July 2021 Back on Celebrity Silhouette: Here's What It's Like On One Of Our Favorite Ships 15 Months Later Freedom Of The Seas Resumes Sailing With New Rules Celebrity Millennium -- Video Tour & Ship Review (2021) Celebrity Apex -- Video Tour of The Magic Carpet Q&A: Cruisers and Crew Chat About The Joy of Cruising's Return Celebrity Apex -- Eden Celebrity Apex -- The Retreat Celebrity Apex -- Video Tour of the Infinite Veranda Cabin Q&A with Celebrity Apex's Cruise Director Celebrity Apex -- Pools & Resort Deck Celebrity Apex -- Embarkation Process (2021) Live From Adventure of the Seas: What's the Same, What's Different and What's Better? 5 Reasons MSC Cruises' Yacht Club Is Worth The Splurge Video Highlights From The Impractical Jokers Cruise 4 (2018) Love Luxury Resorts? Here's Why You Should Cruise Seabourn 5 Crazy Cruise Deck Attractions For the Adrenaline Junkie MSC Virtuosa Ship Tour: What It's Like Onboard MSC's Newest Ship (May 2021) Video Scenes From The Golden Girls Theme Cruise 2019 River Cruising: Video Q&A With John Waggoner On American Countess, American Queen Steamboat Company's Newest Ship How River Cruising Allows You To Explore Like A Local 5 Ways A Seabourn Cruise Will Make You Feel Special Inside Look 2018 Ship-Hop: A Cruise Vacation For '90s Lovers 5 Best Onboard Spots For Wine And Tapas Cruise Embarkation Tips: What NOT To Do On Your First Day Best Spots For Adults On A Disney Cruise Ship The Most Luxurious Cruise Ship Suites at Sea - Video Guide 4 Best Places To Get Craft Beer At Sea - Video Guide Sneak Peek: Disney Fantasy Highlights For Kids - Video Tour 7 Can’t-Miss Experiences on Allure Of The Seas Highlights From Regent Seven Seas Explorer Harmony Of The Seas Cabins - Video Tour - Cruise Critic Cruise Critic Tries The Ultimate Abyss Slide On Harmony Of The Seas (POV Video) HRH Prince Phillip Visits Cunard's Fleet See all videos

Below, we give you some tips from working from a cruise ships – and a breakdown of our experiences on different lines and ships. Maybe we'll see you onboard with your laptop?

Tips for Working From A Cruise Ship

Keep expectations low. For the most part, don’t go into it expecting to replicate the experience at a hotel on-land. Satellite connections are getting better with each passing year, but a ship has thousands of people onboard, all hoping to post their vacation pictures to Facebook or livestream with their families.

Age matters, but fleet matters more. In general, newer ships have better and faster Wi-Fi. But there are exceptions, particularly when you go on different cruise lines. The internet access on Royal Caribbean's Serenade of the Seas – 18 years old this year – was better overall than that onboard the year-and-a-half-old Norwegian Encore, for example.

Geography makes a difference. Mountain ranges and fjords provide a pretty backdrop to your meetings, but know that geographical obstructions and areas of remote connectivity will scrub your productivity plans. If you’re just planning on keeping in touch with the office over email and Word, you shouldn’t have too many issues, but don't schedule that important presentation during your Alaska cruise's visit to Glacier Bay.

Make time zones work for you. If you're working with an east coast company, Europe is a fantastic place to work, as you're generally able to squeeze in a morning excursion, lunch and pool time well before your colleagues start Slacking you. The down side? You might end up working through dinner hours. Alaska is difficult because you're already four hours behind; you wake up to a slew of emails and not much time to respond before your coworkers are done for the day -- though it does free up your afternoons and evenings. That makes the Caribbean a nice choice.

Quiet-proof your cabin. We've seen some people working from cruise ships on the down low, essentially hiding their location from employers. We won't judge. But we do recommend that you turn off in-room announcements before you join that conference call (bing bong! Join us for shuffleboard on the Lido Deck!) Blurring your background on Zoom is another classic way to avoid detection that you're not in your home office.

Port days give you data access. If you plan on working remotely, definitely choose a mobile plan that allows you international service. Many ship Wi-Fi plans only allow you to use one device at a time, and so having a second point of data access can help you make a tricky two-factor VPN authentication to get into your system, or allow you to upload photos from your phone. It can also allow you to use your phone as a Wi-Fi hotspot.

Ship-Specific Work Experiences

Cruise Critic editors have been on a range of cruise lines and ships this year, and we list our connectivity successes --and failures -- below. Keep in mind that our experience on one ship might not hold true for the entire fleet, or on sailings through different destinations. We'll continue to add to this list as we travel.

Alaskan Dream Cruises

Itinerary: Alaska

Slack: No

Access VPN: No

Access company cloud drives: Only when passing near cell service on land

Conference call (audio): No

Video conference: No

American Queen Steamboat Company

Itinerary: Mississippi River

Slack: Yes

Access VPN: No

Access company cloud drives: No

Conference call (audio): Yes

Video conference: Sometimes, but not really

Carnival Cruise Line

Itinerary: Caribbean

Slack: Yes

Access VPN: Yes, in port; Wi-Fi plan only allows one device at a time.

Access company cloud drives: Google Drive, yes. Dropbox no, YouTube, yes

Conference call (audio): Yes

Video conference: Yes

Celebrity Cruises

Itinerary: Greece

Slack: Yes

Access VPN: Sometimes

Access company cloud drives: Yes

Conference call (audio): Yes

Video conference: Yes

Itinerary: Caribbean

Slack: Yes

Access VPN: Sometimes

Access company cloud drives: Yes

Conference call (audio): Yes

Video conference: Yes

Itinerary: Caribbean

Slack: Yes

Access VPN: No

Access company cloud drive: Yes

Conference call (audio): Yes

Video conference: Spotty, but mostly yes

Norwegian Cruise Line

Itinerary: Alaska

Slack: Yes, though very slow to load.

Access VPN: No

Access company cloud drive: Google yes, Dropbox no, YouTube yes (but very slow)

Conference call (audio): yes

Video conference: No

Royal Caribbean

Itinerary: Caribbean

Slack: Yes

Access VPN: No

Access company cloud drives: Google Drive, yes. Dropbox, no. YouTube, yes

Conference call (audio): Yes

Video conference: No

Itinerary: Caribbean

Slack: Yes

Access VPN: Yes

Access company cloud drives: Yes

Conference call (audio): Yes

Video conference: Yes

Itinerary: Caribbean

Slack: Yes

Access VPN: Sometimes

Access company cloud drives: Yes

Conference Call (audio): Yes

Video conference: Yes

Itinerary: Caribbean

Slack: Yes

Access VPN: Sometimes

Access company cloud drives: Yes

Conference call (audio): Yes

Video conference: Yes

Itinerary: Alaska

Slack: Yes

Access VPN: No

Access company cloud drives: Google. yes, Dropbox, no; YouTube, yes

Conference call (audio): yes

Video conference: Yes

Silversea Cruises

Itinerary: Greece

Slack: Yes

Access VPN: No

Access company cloud drives: Sometimes

Conference call (audio): Sometimes

Video conference: Sometimes, but usually lags

UnCruise Adventures

Itinerary: Alaska

Slack: No

Access VPN: No

Access company cloud drives: No

Conference call (audio): No

Video conference: No

Viking Ocean Cruises

Itinerary: Mediterranean

Slack: Yes

Access VPN: Yes

Access company cloud drives: Yes

Conference call (audio): Yes