Looking back 25 or so years ago, cruises were still regimented and rather stuffy affairs with dress codes and rules at dinner dictating where you sat -- and when.

While there are still options for fans of 'traditional' cruising, picking the right line these days requires a bit more homework, as cruises are simply so much more diverse. Whether you're travelling with grandchildren, celebrating retirement or marking a special anniversary, it's important to choose the right ship. None bar cruisers on the grounds of advancing age -- quite the contrary -- but some older travellers don't particularly want to be cruising in the company of 800 or more schoolchildren or on a ship where nightlife, constant blaring music and riotous pool games are the biggest selling points.

If you like formal nights and fixed dining, no problem: there are ships to suit. Maybe you enjoy the dressy bit but want freedom to dine at your leisure. That's no problem either. Some cruises have themes -- bridge, for example, or walking or gardens or classical music. Many offer 'enrichment' classes, easy and unpatronising introductions to new computer skills, such as setting up a blog or learning to edit digital photographs. Many lines nowadays realise that age is not a barrier to adventure and include active, sometimes physically challenging, excursions. Some have entertainment geared very much to Brits of a certain age while others have contemporary standup and high-energy dance shows.

Which one's for you? Check our picks.