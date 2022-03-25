What to Expect on a Cruise: How to Disembark the Ship

The 24 hours before you disembark your cruise -- the point at which you get off the ship -- comes with a flurry of instructions. That includes everything from assigning you a time to leave the ship to breakfast options on disembarkation day and luggage rules. For the staff and crew, disembarkation begins their turn-around day between one cruise and the next, making it one of their most difficult work days. That makes following disembarkation instructions even more important. If you start with a basic understanding of how disembarkation proceeds on cruise ships, those last-minute instructions will make more sense to your vacation-mode brain. Here's what to expect when you disembark your cruise ship.

Disembark means getting off of an airplane, bus, train or almost any other vehicle or vessel. Therefore, to disembark your cruise means getting off of the ship at your final destination. Think of it like this: When your cruise begins, you are embarking on your journey. When the cruise is ending, you disembark. Disembarkation day is the day on which you disembark the ship. You may also hear the word debark used.

The disembarkation process is not like checking out of a hotel. Getting off the ship is more complicated, as you must follow a set of sometimes byzantine procedures. You cannot simply leave your cruise ship at any time on disembarkation day. However, like at a hotel, you will need to settle up financial matters on the last evening or first thing the next morning (more about that below).

The disembarkation briefing, usually held on your final day at sea by the cruise director in the main theater or other large lounge is a good starting point. It's not the most entertaining way to spend your last sea day, so check to see if the session will be shown later on your in-cabin TV. In addition, the most pertinent disembarkation information will be included in the ship's daily newsletter or in a separate memo left in your cabin. If you think you'll have questions, send one member of your group to the talk. It'll be easier to ask the cruise director a question in the briefing than to wait in the long line at the front desk later on.

If you don't want any surprises on the last night of your vacation, you can check your onboard bill throughout your cruise at guest services (or, in some cases, on the cruise line's app or interactive TV). We suggest checking your account at least once midway through the cruise to keep track of your spending.

Prior to disembarkation (usually on the final night of the cruise), a printed tally of your onboard account will be delivered to your cabin. If you're paying with a credit card, all you have to do is make sure that all the charges on the bill are correct. If there's a mistake, you have to get in line at the reception desk to contest the charges. Be aware that these lines can be long. If you're settling up with cash or traveler's checks, ship personnel will tell you when and where to close out your account.

Once your departure group is called, you will proceed with any carry-on luggage to the designated lower deck. You will need to show your cruise card one final time before crossing the gangway.

While some lines let you stay in your cabins until it's time to leave, others request that those with later disembark times vacate staterooms by a specific time (often around 9 a.m.) so the cabin stewards can clean for the next passengers.

You aren't allowed to get off earlier than the time designated to you in order to avoid crowding at the gangway (the ramp leading off the ship), which could cause delays for travelers who must disembark early. You can, however, get off later (unless you have a scheduled transfer from the cruise pier that you'd be in danger of missing).

Everyone is assigned a specific time to leave and usually even a specific place to wait on the final morning prior to departing the ship. Your time is assigned according to your flight times (which you provide a few days prior to disembarkation day), stateroom category, and even loyalty status. NCL offers priority disembarkation as part of an add-on bundle that includes priority embarkation and other perks. On large ships, your assigned disembarkation time is even color-coded and coordinated with your luggage tags.

Disembarkation is a carefully choreographed procedure. Even though the ship usually arrives in its final port before dawn, it will be hours before you get off. The ship first must be cleared by Customs and port authorities before anyone can disembark.

The gym, pools, spas and bars will be closed, but lounges will be available for people to wait with their bags once they've left their cabins. Cruise ship shops will also be closed, but some lines keep their photo galleries open for last-minute purchases and pickups. You will not be able to purchase additional internet access after a certain time on your last evening aboard, but you can usually use pre-purchased minutes until you leave the ship.

On the last morning of your cruise, most of the ship's public facilities will be closed for cleaning and preparation for the next set of passengers, who will be coming aboard later the same day. Your daily newsletter will outline which restaurants are open for breakfast. Breakfast hours on disembarkation day will usually be earlier and shorter.

How do I get my luggage off the cruise ship?

If you want crewmembers to shepherd your luggage when you disembark, you will need to have your bags packed, tagged with color-coded tags provided by the ship, and set outside your cabin door at a specified time the night before disembarkation. Usually, the deadline is sometime between 10 p.m. and midnight.

Crewmembers will pick up your luggage during the night, hold it in storage until the ship is docked, then carry it off the ship in the morning. It will then be placed in sections in the terminal, according to tag colors. Once you reclaim your bags in the terminal, you usually must transport them through Customs before you leave the cruise terminal. Porters will be available to assist during this process.

This procedure has its inconveniences. You have to remember to leave out everything you will need on your final morning, including travel documents, passports, and the clothes you want to wear home. Anything you don't put in the checked bags -- nightclothes, toiletries, and so on -- must fit in your carry-on. Although most people report no problems, there is the opportunity for theft, so you might want to put TSA locks or cable-ties on your bags to secure your belongings. It's always wise to keep valuables and important medications with you.