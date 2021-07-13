Why Summer And Fall 2021 Is a Great Time to Cruise

There is no better way to unplug after the 15 months of stress and uncertainty than enjoying the calming effects of the ocean. This has been proven scientifically of course (many people fall asleep listening to waves crashing on a beach), but we've found it too on the recent cruises we have been on. Whether that's staring out at the horizon, or finding a quiet nook with a view to read a book or being gently rocked to sleep, being out at sea (especially if you have switched your phone to "Airplane Mode") is a chance to reset and realign.