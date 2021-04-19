Celebrity Cruises Line Refund Policies

Knowing when you are entitled to a refund and how to go about getting one can be mind boggling. Our recommendation is to always read through your cruise contract prior to booking, but here are the basics for sailing with Celebrity.

Like most cruise lines, Celebrity refunds triggered by guest cancellations are based on length of cruise and the number of days prior to sailing.

Celebrity is continuing its Cruise with Confidence 48-hour cancellation window on bookings made through May 31, 2021. Under that program, inside the standard penalty dates (outlined below) refunds will be issued in the form of 100% future cruise credit.

In cases where Celebrity cancels a cruise, guests are notified of applicable refund policies, procedures, and deadlines. That information is also on the line's celebritycruises.com website.