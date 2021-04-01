Revenge Travel: Great Places to Cruise For Your First Vaxication

Your jabs are done, your passport is dusty -- what's next? Time to book your first post-vaccine vacation!

Some people are dubbing these first antibody-rich trips "revenge travel," a play on getting back the time that was spent cooped up in the house. We prefer the bright and shiny term "vaxications," as some of those first cruises will be all about enjoying someplace new with friends, family and loved ones you haven't seen for over a year.

While cruises are still paused from most United States homeports, there are an emerging number of destinations where you can take your first post-vaccine cruise. Keep in mind that entry requirements can change for destinations this year, and you will likely have to have at least one COVID-19 test, plus possibly another to get back into the United States. It pays to be flexible when planning your first cruise out.

Whether you're in it for revenge or just need a change of scenery, here are our picks for your 2021 cruise vaxication.