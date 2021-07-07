Who doesn't love a good cruise meme? If pictures tell a thousand words, a clever cruise meme does even more, brightening your day and making you ready to get back to sea. Here are some of our favorites that you should pass on and share with your cruising friends.

Tom Cruisin

Legendary film star Tom Cruise lends himself well to cruise memes, for obvious reasons. Sadly, Cruise has never starred in a movie about cruise ships. We think it's not too late to pitch Mission: Impossible - Cruise Control

Still at the Airport

While we have had some last-minute flight scheduling issues that have made this meme fairly appropriate, we're usually at the pier long before this could ever happen.

This One Liner

For the true nautical afficionado: Cunard's Queen Mary 2, pictured here, is the only modern ocean liner currently in operation, earning this meme our 100 percent "cruise nerd" designation.

What Floats Your Boat?

This literally does float our boat! Look it up; science is cool.

Cruise2Crews

That's right -- Tom Cruise and Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor Terry Crews go head-to-head in this movie inspired meme blockbuster: Cruise Crews! If only it were really coming out this Christmas.

I Believe You Have My Stapler