7 Burning Questions We Still Have About Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccines For Cruises

An increasing number of cruise lines are mandating COVID-19 vaccines for passengers, crew or both, with one top executive calling vaccination "the new normal" for travel.

Several lines, including U.K.-based Saga Cruises, American Queen Steamboat Company and its sister-company Victory Cruise Lines, and Crystal Cruises have mandated mandatory vaccinations for passengers. Others, such as Royal Caribbean, will be requiring vaccinations for passengers travelling on new itineraries. Norwegian Cruise Line has made vaccinations mandatory through November 1, at least. And others still -- like Avalon Waterways -- will accept either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test.

Yet there a lot of details still need to be worked out with these requirements. Here are the burning questions we have about COVID-19 vaccine mandates for cruise ships.