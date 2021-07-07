As the cruise industry comes up on a full year with no cruising, it's natural to look to 2021 and see where things stand.

It's a blurry picture, at least in March, where a definitive return to the seas date is still hazy. The majority of cruise lines are still stalled. Just a handful of ships are sailing, generally with lowered capacity.

Governments are still imposing restrictions and lockdowns against travel in general, in an effort to get people vaccinated before more virus variants develop, and against cruising, specifically, as large group activities overall are discouraged.

Add this to the delays on necessary regulations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.K.'s Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office having a specific ban on ocean cruises (the only travel sector with a specific ban) and Transport Canada banning large cruise ships through 2022, effectively killing the 2021 Alaska and New England seasons.

Still, there are some rays of hopes. COVID-19 vaccination is underway worldwide. Restarts will take place in markets with lower infection rates. Small ship and luxury lines are receiving more bookings than ever from loyal and new cruisers alike. Demand for cruising continues to be high.

Here is the current snapshot of the cruise 2021 season, taken from what we know just a few months in.