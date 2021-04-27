Which Cruise Lines Require a COVID-19 Vaccine?

In January, U.K. cruise line Saga Cruises, which caters to adults over 50, became the first in the world to announce passengers must have a COVID-19 vaccine to cruise.

Since then, in effort to provide safe ways to return to service, an increasing number of lines have been requiring vaccines for both passengers and crew.

Here is a list of all the cruise lines that require proof of vaccination before cruising.

Ocean Cruise Lines

Alaskan Dream Cruises

Who: All passengers and crew

Requirements: Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination required for all sailings beginning in May 2021.

Azamara

Who: All passengers and crew

Requirements: Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination required for all sailings beginning in August 2021.

Celebrity Cruises

Who: Passengers over the age of 18 and crew. Passengers under 18 will require a negative PCR test.

Crystal

Requirements: 14 days prior to departure; proof of vaccination; online consent to all COVID-related protocols before tickets will be issued.

Cunard

Who: All passengers, including thse younger than 18, for round-Britain and "Sun Voyage" sailings.

Requirements: Proof of vaccination required for boarding on Queen Elizabeth's summer 2021 sailings in the UK.

Disney

Who: All passengers over 18, for "Disney Magic at Sea" cruises from the U.K. this summer. Passengers under-18 will require a negative PCR test.

Requirements: Passengers over 18 years of age and older must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as defined by the National Health Service (NHS). The NHS currently defines “fully vaccinated” as 7 days after the final dose. Under-18s are not required to be vaccinated, but must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result (paid for by the passenger) taken between 5 days and 24 hours prior to sail date.

Grand Circle

Who: Passengers and crew.

Requirements: Fully vaccinated 14 days prior to departure, proof of vaccination with Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson only.

Lindblad Expeditons

Who: All passengers over the age of 16 on the company's Alaska and Galapagos voyages.

Requirements: Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination prior to embarkation.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Who: All passengers on the company's Caribbean and Europe voyages.

Requirements: Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination prior to embarkation. Plus all passengers will need at least two COVID antigen tests -- one on arrival to the cruise terminal, and a second before guests disembark -- which Norwegian will pay for facilitate. Vaccination mandate in effect at least until November 1, 2021.

P&O Cruises

Who: All passengers, including those younger than 18, for round-Britain sailings this summer.

Requirements: Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination required.

Ponant

Who: All passengers over the age of 18, as well as crew. A PCR test within 48 before boarding required for all.

Requirements: Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination required to be submitted 14 days before boarding.

Princess Cruises

Who: All passengers, including those under 18, for round-Britain sailings this summer.

Requirements: Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination required.

Royal Caribbean

Who: Passengers over 18 and crew. Passengers under 18 will require a negative PCR test.

Saga

Who: Passengers only, not crew.

Requirements: 14 days before departure; proof of vaccination (double dose).

Seabourn

Who: Passengers

Requirements:Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination at least 14 days prior to embarkation on all Seabourn Ovation sailings from Athens.

Silversea

Who: Passengers and crew

Requirements: All crew and passengers will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Swan Hellenic

Who: Crew.

Requirements: Valid COVID-19 vaccination as a pre-embarkation medical requirement for all ship’s staff and crew.

UnCruise Adventures

Who: Passengers over 18 and crew. Passengers under 18 will require a negative PCR test.

Requirements: Valid COVID-19 vaccination as a pre-embarkation medical requirement for all ship's staff and crew.

Victory Cruise Lines

Who: Passengers and crew.

Requirements: Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required for all crewmembers, passengers and all non-shipboard employees across all seven vessels in the AQSC and Victory fleets.

Viking Cruises

Who: Passengers

Requirements Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination on all new itineraries from Iceland, Bermuda and the UK.

Virgin Voyages

Who: Passengers and crew.

Requirements: Valid COVID-19 vaccination as a pre-embarkation medical requirement for all ship's staff and crew.

Windstar Cruises

Who: Passengers and crew.

Requirements: Proof of full COVID-19 vaccination completed at least 14 days before boarding. Crew will be required to be vaccinated as soon as it is made available to them.

River Cruise Lines

American Queen Steamboat Company

Who: Passengers and crew.

Requirements: Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required for all crewmembers, passengers and all non-shipboard employees across all seven vessels in the AQSC and Victory fleets as of July 1, 2021.

Avalon Waterways

Who: Passengers.

Requirements: Printed or digital proof of COVID-19 vaccination at least 14 days before travel; proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test no earlier than 72 hours before travel; or proof of recovery from a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis within three months of travel.

Crystal River Cruises

Requirements: 14 days prior to departure; proof of vaccination; online consent before tickets will be issued.

