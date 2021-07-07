  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
The Beach Pool on Carnival Vista

Cruise Lovers Share "Why We Can't Wait to Sail Again!"

Cruise Lovers Share "Why We Can't Wait to Sail Again!"
The Beach Pool on Carnival Vista
Cruise Critic
Staff
Cruising may be on pause, for now, but those dreams of the sailing the ocean blue are still alive and well.

Cruise Critic asked its members to submit short video clips telling us why they love cruising -- and can't wait to get back onboard. Their answers in the resulting video evoke memories of sailings past, including the friends they've met, the places they've gone and the experiences they cherish.

(Wait for it -- there's a special musical surprise at the end).

Cruise Critic readers have remained particularly eager to return to the sea. An ongoing email survey of members has found that 76 percent of Cruise Critic readers said they'll book a cruise in the future, with more than a third saying they're already looking for that next cruise vacation.

While cruising from U.S. homeports is on pause until the end of September, cruises have already restarted in other areas around the world. Armed with new health and safety measures and precautions, cruises are taking place in Norway, Portugal, Germany and France, and are open to many nationalities, including Canadians, the U.K. and the European Union.

Updated July 07, 2021

