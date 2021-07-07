What to Look For in a Travel Agent In The COVID-19 Era

You may think you know every aspect of the cruise experience, but when cruising returns after the COVID-19 pandemic, you are likely to discover much has changed. Cruising is about to get a whole lot more complicated; even if you are a frequent cruiser who does everything yourself, in the post-pandemic era there is significant reason to turn to a travel agent for your next cruise booking.

When deciding to cruise in the next few months, or even years, you will need to know about everything from mask-wearing and social distancing requirements onboard to the rules of each port you visit, and more. Equally important are the health requirements to get onboard and what are your options if there's a coronavirus outbreak.

"The situation changes so rapidly, it's hard enough for a professional to remain well-informed and we deal with all this every day, multiple times a day," says Rob Clabbers, president of Q Cruise + Travel in Chicago, a Virtuoso agency. "There really isn't any advantage to booking directly with a cruise line."

Here's how to find a travel advisor to help you navigate back to sea.